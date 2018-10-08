StyleCaster
Amandla Stenberg Pulled Off a Technicolor Braided Bob With Neatly Frayed Ends

by
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

We can only imagine what gets the wheels turning in Vernon Francois’ head. The hairstylist, best known for his work with A-listers including Lupita Nyong’o, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Harrier and plenty more, has also been a fierce advocate for showcasing textured hair on the red carpet. And in the process of his fulfilling this mission, he’s gifted the world with truly standout styles that not only are just fun to look at, but a never-ending trail of inspo for women who want to step outside the box.

MORE: Insta-Inspo for Styling Your Box Braids This Fall and Beyond

As of late, his muse has been Amandla Stenberg, whose latest project The Hate U Give will finally hit theaters this coming weekend. In preparation for its release, the 19-year-old has been on a summer-long promo trail and with Francois’ help, keeping us on our toes with her ever-changing hair moments. And the latest may just be our favorite to date.

Amandla Stenberg

Steve Jennings/Getty Images.

MORE: 7 Common Types of Braids and How to Do Them

On Sunday, Stenberg stepped out for a screening of her film at the Mill Valley Film Festival and literally took our breath away in a not-so-ordinary bob. As you can see, Francois fashioned her shoulder-length do into a set of multi-colored braids with neatly frayed ends, held secure with rubberbands. As for their luster and shine, we can assume he used a product from his namesake line, such as the Braids and Locs Spray.

Anyone obsessed with this look? Ahead, more Stenberg-Francois hair moments you’ll want to try yourself.

STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Hairstyles for 'The Hate U Give' Press Tour

At the 2018  MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.

At the 2018 ESSENCE Festival.

Photo: Instagram/@vernonfrancois

For the July 2018 issue of Wonderland Magazine.

Photo: Instagram/@vernonfrancois
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Hairstyles for 'The Hate U Give' Press Tour

At the 2018 BET Awards.

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Hairstyles for 'The Hate U Give' Press Tour

At the David Yurman Pinky Ring Event in July 2018.

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for David Yurman.

At a Hollywood Reporter luncheon.

Photo: Instagram/@vernonfrancois

At the Hollywood screening for Darkest Minds.

Photo: Instagram/@vernonfrancois

At the Toronto Film Festival.

Photo: Instagram/@vernonfrancois
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Hairstyles for 'The Hate U Give' Press Tour

At the Toronto Film Festival premiere of The Hate U Give.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Hairstyles for 'The Hate U Give' Press Tour

At the Toronto Film Festival press conference for The Hate U Give.

Photo: GP Images/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Hairstyles for 'The Hate U Give' Press Tour

At Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Amandla Stenberg's Hairstyles for 'The Hate U Give' Press Tour

At the New York screening of The Hate U Give.

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images.

