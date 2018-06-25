Amandla Stenberg Shut Down the BET Awards in an Epic, Technicolor Hairstyle

This year’s BET Awards delivered a hodge-podge of noteworthy moments, including Nicki Minaj‘s latex-laced performance and Jamie Foxx‘s hosting stint, but per usual, the red carpet gifted us with plenty of natural hair inspo.

At the top on our list is “The Hate U Give” actress Amandla Stenberg. We know the unicorn and mermaid aesthetic is big right now, but the 19-year-old’s pink, purple, and white knotted braid was just the right amount of fun and funky.

We’re rightfully obsessed with this playful hair moment, but the hair and makeup moment together are giving us the biggest summer inspiration. Kali Kennedy did a little techno glow on the eyes to match Vernon Francois‘ (known for his incredible work with Lupita Nyong’o) gorgeous hair creation, and it’s the perfect sweet-spot between too overdone and not done enough.

This isn’t the first killer look we’ve had from the dynamic thruple, though. Earlier this month, Stenberg stepped out for the MTV TV and Movie Awards with a dramatic smokey cat-eye from Kennedy and a big, textured ponytail from Francois. We’re starting to think he’s a genius on taking a standard ponytail and turning it up a few notches.

Thanks to this look, catch us matching our makeup to our hair and experimenting with vibrant colors all summer long.