6 Affordable and Effective Alternatives to Creme de La Mer Products

Creme de La Mer is a highly coveted moisturizer known for its power to heal and hydrate the skin. The luxe cream is made with the brand’s proprietary “miracle broth,” which is a potent anti-irritant that helps calm the look of redness and other signs of inflammation.

While the product’s efficacy is not contested, the steep price tag often is. So why this product so expensive? Well, it starts with the biannual kelp harvest off of Vancouver Island. Sea Kelp is the star ingredient in the cream, and the process includes fermenting the kelp for months using specific pulsed light.

While it does contain a slew of all-star ingredients, you’re undoubtedly also paying for brand prestige–La Mer has amassed millions of loyal followers who happily buy it on a regular basis without thinking twice about the $125+ price tag. But if you’re simply not willing to drop the big bucks on this cult classic, we’ve rounded 6 strikingly similar products that rival La Mer’s skin care offerings, but without the high-end cost.

1. Weleda Skin Food

Weleda Skin Food is a unique, ultra-rich, whole-body cream that deeply hydrates, restores and protects skin with nourishing plant oils and extracts. Sometimes referred to as a “natural La Mer,” this product feeds the skin with the same intense nourishment and hydration and utilizes anti-inflammatory extracts of organic calendula flowers that gently nourish and care for parched skin.

Weleda Skin Food, available at Amazon

2. Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream hydrates skin while sleeping. Elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid work to nourish dehydrated skin and calm irritation. The main ingredient, bladderwrack, is a type of seaweed that softens and nourishes skin to achieve smooth, dewy, younger-looking skin overnight.

Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream, available at Amazon

3. The Seaweed Bath Co. Marine Night Therapy

The Seaweed Bath Co.’s Restoring Marine Night Therapy uses a proprietary formula with Vitamin B3 and 3 varieties of seaweed to naturally detox, restore and protect skins’ protective moisture barrier. These ingredients, in conjunction with their Marine Tri-Peptide ingredient will support skin’s natural collagen production and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The detoxifying and restorative powers of seaweed are what powers this product and make it another great dupe for Creme de La Mer.

The Seaweed Bath Co. Marine Night Therapy, available at Amazon

4. Aveda Exfoliating Creme Cleanser

Aveda’s Exfoliating Cream Cleanser is a daily facial cleanser that helps increase cell turnover, conditions skin and removes skin-dulling surface cells and impurities. It contains the same tourmaline as La Mer’s cleansing gel and is widely used in exfoliating products. A natural gemstone, tourmaline helps dissolve excess oil without disrupting skin’s natural moisture balance.

Aveda Exfoliating Creme Cleanser, available at Nordstrom

5. Adama Eye Cream

The Adama Eye Cream by Zion Health is an intense moisture cream that reduces puffiness, lightens dark circles and overall revitalizes tired eyes. By harnessing the power of 57 trace minerals combined with Malachite extract, this eye cream brightens and smooths fine lines and wrinkles. Malachite is also a main ingredient found in La Mer’s famous $200 Eye Concentrate.

Adama Eye Cream, available at Amazon

6. Bu + L Facial Serum Concentrate

Bu + L Buriti-Li Sagging Skin Facial Serum Concentrate provides skin with the support it needs to stay bright and youthful. Ingredients sourced from the Amazonian forest help boost collagen production to help firm and redefine facial contours, while lime oil firms the connective skin tissues, facilitating tighter and tauter skin. Similar lime extracts are found in the powerful serums of La Mer to help defend the skin against free radicals for healthier looking skin.

Bu + L Facial Serum Concentrate, available at Nordstrom

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.