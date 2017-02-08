Allison Williams Just Dyed Her Hair Platinum Blonde

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Allison Williams is now a blonde. See her March Allure cover. [Allure]

Madewell launched its own in-house line of intimates priced from $12 to $32, and they’re really, really nice. [Racked]

Kylie cosmetics fans are accusing Kylie of repackaging old lip kits and selling them as a new shade. No bueno. [Teen Vogue]

Why the “cash me outside” meme should die a quick, quick death. [Refinery29]

The new trailer for OITNB season 5 has no words but somehow still says a lot. [Marie Claire]

Did Tommy Hilfiger rip off Victoria’s Secret? Possibly maybe yes. [Fashionista]

What it’s really like to be a psychic medium, if you’re into that sort of thing. [Cosmopolitan]

You should probably bookmark these photos of Obama kitesurfing. [Bustle]