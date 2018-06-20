Alessandra Ambrosio’s New Face-Framing Bangs Are Our Summer Hair Inspo

We’ve been seeing tons of celebrities change up their hairstyles this summer, and if you thought the long list came to end, not so fast. Although not one of the more dramatic makeovers (like Rita Ora’s bright orange hair), supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio just cut her hair to add face-framing bangs.

The 37-year-old documented the change on her Instagram story yesterday. Between snips, she said, “Short hair, don’t care,” before laughing and continuing with, “No, just a nice little cut for the summer, this is how we do it at home.” If only we could all get our haircuts at home, while lounging outside our villa and basking in the sun; relaxing AF.

Before

During

After

As beautiful as the scenery was, Ambrosio’s new bangs were equally—if not more—envy-inducing. The effortless style and choppy layers frame the supermodels face so perfectly, we found ourselves wishing for hairstylist Dominick Pucciarello’s (who also works on Olivia Culpo and Paris Hilton) secrets. We weren’t the only ones inquiring, though, and when Ambrosio asked him to spill, he coyly responded, “I’m not giving any of my secrets away.”

I guess we’ll just have to take a photo of Ambrosio to the hairdresser next time to achieve the look.