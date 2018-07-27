20 Under-$20 Cream Makeup Products for a Smooth Finish

The powder-versus-cream debate truly begins and ends with a person’s personal preference. For some, a powder formula wards off excess oil and for others, a creamier base gives off a luminosity that couldn’t otherwise be achieved (think dewy but not oily). Although the latter sometimes has a reputation for being tricky to use, due to its thicker consistency and sometimes messy application, it definitely beats powder in creating that “second skin” look that makes it look as though we aren’t wearing anything…or at least didn’t have to put much effort into what we’re wearing already.
As we near another summer-to-fall transition and start thinking about full coverage in the cooler temps, these are the budget-friendly finds we’d recommend trying for a smooth and silky-looking finish.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Creme Color
Use this gel-cream formula as a bold eyeliner or smudge it out with a brush to achieve a standout smokey eye.
$18 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills
bareMinerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow + Primer
Available in a spectrum of nude shades, this creamy formula can be used in two different ways: as an eyeshadow or as a primer to hold shadow in place longer.
$20 at bareMinerals
bareMinerals
Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Hydrating Concealer
It's infused with vitamin E and appleseed extract to deliver hydration as well.
$20 at Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics
Black Radiance True Complexion BB Cream
An oil-free skin tint meant to even out the appearance of darker skin tones.
$5.99 at Black Radiance
Black Radiance
Ciate London Blush Pop Cream Blush
Sweep onto the apples of your cheeks for a natural-looking blush.
$19 at Ciate London
Ciate London
Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes
A sheer wash of color that won't irritate sensitive eyes or contact lens wearers.
$17.50 at Clinique
Clinique
essence Metal Shock Lipstick
Cream color with a vibrant, metallic finish.
$2.49 at essence
essence cosmetics
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Choose from 14 intense colors that deliver a matte but nondrying finish.
$18 at Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation
Expect medium coverage and a dewy finish with this travel-friendly foundation stick.
$18 at Flesh
Flesh Beauty
Flower Beauty That's So Kohl! Kohl Eyeliner
This suede-like pen is designed to work inside the waterline.
$9 at Flower Beauty
Flower Beauty
IMAN Cosmetics Second to None Cover Cream
Apply this concealer directly over areas experiencing hyperpigmentation for an even finish.
$12 at IMAN Cosmetics
IMAN Cosmetics
Jouer Slim Crème Eyeliner
Apply across the lash line or on the waterline for bold eyes.
$16 at Jouer Cosmetics
Jouer Cosmetics
L.A. Girl Luminous Glow Skin Illuminating Cream
Mix in with your foundation for glowy skin.
$9 at L.A. Girl
L.A. Girl
L'Oreal Color Riche La Palette
Mix and match these pink shades for a bold, pretty pout.
$16.99 at Ulta
L'Oreal Paris
Milani Cream-To-Powder Smooth Finish Makeup
Milani Cosmetics
NYX Foil Play Cream Eyeshadow
NYX Cosmetics
Makeup Revolution Brow Pomade
Use the applicator brush to fill in sparse brows with the creamy, budge-proof formula.
$9 at Revolution Beauty
Revolution Beauty
Sephora Collection Golden Hour Liquid Highlighter
Apply to the bridge of nose, brow bone and décolletage for a sun-kissed glow.
$14 at Sephora
Sephora
Sleek Makeup Major Matte Lip Crème
Bold lipstick without the flaking.
$3.99 at Ulta
Sleek Makeup
Wet N Wild MegaCushion Foundation SPF 15
Lightweight coverage with built-in sun protection.
$8.99 at Milani
Wet N Wild