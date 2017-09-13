15 Crazy-Affordable Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know About

If there’s one thing we’re embarrassingly up-front about, it’s just how real our beauty obsession is. And sure, it’s all fun and games when we’re stalking Sephora’s monthly new releases, but when boring shit like rent and groceries come into play, our love for makeup, hair, and skin care basically demolishes our budgets. But rather than rein in our product obsession (suck it, self control), we’re taking a different route: We’ve scoured the market to find the absolute best, wallet-friendly beauty brands.

And, guys, we feel like we’ve struck gold, because we discovered 15 crazy-affordable brands (like, $8 for eyeshadow palettes, affordable), that prove products don’t have to be expensive to be good. Ahead, check out our 15 favorite beauty brands for major bargains and high-quality ingredients.

1. Nyx Cosmetics is your one-stop-shop for super-cheap, but high-quality makeup basics. From $7 lipsticks to $10 tinted moisturizers, it requires major self control to leave the site with an empty cart.

2. Peach Slices is the new Korean beauty line from Peach & Lily Founder, Alicia Yoon. Taking a fun, affordable approach to Korean skin care, Peach Slices features an impressive lineup of under-$3 sheet masks (all of which, are designed and packaged to perfection).

3. Kristin Ess offers minimalist, high-quality hair care that’s pretty enough to make your Insta feed. The celebrity hairstylist’s (who works regularly with Lucy Hale) line of shampoo, conditioner, and stylers is available exclusively at Target.

4. Bourjois is a French makeup brand boasting lipsticks, liners, primers, and shadows—all under $20.

5. Promise Organic proves top-notch ingredients don’t have to break the bank. Available at CVS, the line features gentle skin care products, like soothing coconut cleansers and body lotions.

6. The Body Shop offers high-quality, budget-friendly hair products, skin care, makeup, and fragrances. We’re obsessed with the Camomile Oil Cleanser.

7. Pacifica is a vegan, cruelty-free makeup, skin care, and hair line with on-point packaging and non-irritating ingredients, with most products hitting the under-$15 mark.

8. Milani is hands down one of our favorite drugstore makeup brands—from creamy, matte lipsticks, to super-pigmented blushes, they’ve got it all.

9. Verb offers a full line of hair products, all of which are priced at $16. With cool, minimalist packaging and innovative formulas (like the brand’s new Ghost line), Verb leaves your hair looking salon-worthy for a fraction of the price.

10. Holika Holika‘s packaging will have you sold alone. The K-beauty line features makeup and skin care that’s too cute (and cheap!) to pass up on.

11. E.l.f. Cosmetics is a must for any makeup obsessive. The O.G. of cheap, but awesome, products, E.l.f. is one of the only places (if not the only place) you can get legitimate makeup for $1.

12. CeraVe is the not-so-secret obsession of Reddit’s infamous Skin Care Addiction community. The line of no-frills facial cleansers, moisturizers, and SPFs are loved amongst oily and acne-prone complexions.

13. L.A. Girl is a bit of danger zone for any makeup hoarder. With a wide range of under-$10 makeup and nail polishes, ‘just one more product,’ usually turns into five.

14. The Ordinary is the Canadian skin care brand blowing up the beauty sphere. The brand specializes in high quality, active ingredients for under $10.

15. BH Cosmetics brings your budget-friendly palette dreams to life—28 shades for as low as $8, folks.