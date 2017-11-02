Adwoa Aboah is the New Face of Marc Jacobs Beauty

Adwoa Aboah just experienced a full circle moment. The 25-year-old British model and activist, whose first major runway show was Marc Jacobs, was just named the newest face of Marc Jacobs’ namesake beauty line. She joins a high profile list of former ambassadors, such as Winona Ryder, Kaia Gerber and Edie Campbell. In an official statement announcing the partnership, Aboah reiterated how excited she is to finally front a makeup campaign.

“Marc gave me my first fashion show in New York City. It was a dream come true and from that point on, he has been one of my biggest supporters,” said Aboah. “I am so excited to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and to have been able to work alongside Marc once again is truly inspirational. His attention to detail is like no other and you see his vision instantly come to life.”

Model, activist and all around amazing woman—@adwoaaboah is the newest face of #MarcJacobsBeauty. ✨💜💋 A post shared by Marc Jacobs Beauty (@marcbeauty) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

In a first image from the campaign, shot by renowned photographer David Sims, Adwoa’s signature buzz cut is covered by a purple straw hat and printed scarf, while her lips are covered in the brand’s new Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon, set to drop on December 12.

In case you didn’t know, Aboah is also the founder of Gurls Talk, a popular website dedicated to the empowerment of women and teen girls. When she’s not strutting world famous catwalks, you can find the Ghanaian stunner challenging societal beauty standards and spotlighting important issues on panels and her ever-growing Instagram page.

We can’t wait to watch this partnership grow through 2018.