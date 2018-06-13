Adriana Lima Opens Up About Struggling with Fashion’s Body-Image Pressures

When Adriana Lima gave birth to her second daughter, Sienna, in 2011, and walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show five weeks later, people were amazed. She was praised for her determined work ethic and killer body. At the same time, numerous articles were published detailing Lima’s exact workouts, so readers could achieve the same results at home.
But the truth behind post-baby bodies is much harder than it looks—especially for models who make a living off looking a certain way. The constant body pressure hasn’t left Lima’s mind for a second, though. Yesterday, amid celebrations for her 37th birthday, Lima posted a video of her post-pregnancy workout from nine years ago because it still makes her emotional.
✨ Seeing this video, makes me emotional. It makes me think that sometimes people look at you from the outside and think, “her job it’s so easy” (remember I am not complaining), when they don’t know what you go through. Here I am 4 weeks after giving birth to my beautiful daughter Valentina and after days of physical therapy because I had a fractured knee, putting all my focus to get ready for a fashion show (60 pounds heavier lol). It was a beautiful road, not easy, but beautiful. I was lucky enough to have the master @elcuerpodepapi next to me to guide me, not only physically but also mentally. I learned something during that time..... once you love something...... absolutely nothing in this world will have the power to stop you..... not even your mind or body! My heart is always in control of my life! Thanks master for being part of that beautiful journey ✨🙏
MORE: The Body-Positive Reason That Kylie Jenner Hasn’t Worked Out Since Giving Birth
The Instagram video shows Lima, who just left physical therapy for a fractured knee, struggling to do jumping jacks with two knee braces only four weeks after giving birth. Lima wrote, “Seeing this video, makes me emotional. It makes me think that sometimes people look at you from the outside and think, ‘her job it’s so easy’ (remember I am not complaining), when they don’t know what you go through.”
The nitty-gritty of it was that Lima had to prepare for a fast-approaching fashion show while being 60 pounds heavier. Looking back now, the stressors of getting to the needed weight have made her appreciate the beautiful journey and hard work, but that doesn’t mean she’s condoning the industry’s weight pressures.
Last year she spoke out about the issue in an Instagram post saying, “My job puts me in such big pressure to look a certain way.” She continued to say women can’t be forced to live in this superficial world where the ideals are unattainable and unhealthy. And her recent Instagram post backs this up. It reminds us that models face grueling workouts and put their bodies through unhealthy challenges just to please a false ideal.
💜I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed.... i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that.... that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change..... I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause.....💜✨ #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU 💜✨
MORE: How Chanel Iman’s Adjusting Her Self-Care Routine During Pregnancy
Hopefully with the body-positivity movement and an increase in “plus-size” models, this issue will be a thing of the past.