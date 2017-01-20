Beauty Hack: Add Sugar to Your Shampoo for Perfect Hair

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Should you be adding a spoonful of sugar to your shampoo? Spoiler: yes. [Marie Claire]
The empowering reason women are Tweeting photos of their shoes today. [Teen Vogue]
What not making your bed everyday says about you. [Bustle]
Why won’t this fashion trend ever go mainstream? [Refinery29]
How legalization of pot is going to affect your skin in the coming years. [Elle]
OITNB’s Jackie Cruz just wrote a movie personal essay on why she’s not scared of Donald Trump or his unfortunate administration. [Bustle]
This mesmerizing beauty tutorial is about to soothe all of your anxiety. [Fashionista]
The story behind why Nina Dobrev finally cut all her hair off. [The Coveteur]
A Washington Post reporter was thrown to the ground this morning. See the video of the journalist being grabbed by his backpack. [Mediaite]
Here’s where you should shop for shoes if you have big feet. [Racked]
Kristen Stewart is a brunette again. [Allure]
These butt transformations are as insane as they are inspiring. [Cosmopolitan]
MORE: I Gave Up Social Media for 3 Months and Lived to Tell the Tale