7 Best Acne Products You Can Safely Use During Pregnancy

When it comes to what to expect when you’re expecting, most women are prepared to experience morning sickness, having to pee every five minutes, and some nicely tender and swollen breasts. Sorry, but they’re practically part of the pregnancy contract (although, despite the severe exaggeration in Hollywood films, not all pregnant women experience these symptoms, so don’t freak).

But one pesky pregnancy symptom we’re not given the heads up about: pregnancy acne. If you’re growing a baby bump and battling breakouts, you’re probably wondering where the hell that pregnancy glow is, and why you’re not basking in it. The answer lies in your pregnancy hormones, which will do some crazy and unexpected things as you grow a tiny human for nine months. “A surge in androgens–a group of hormones responsible for ‘male’ features–can trigger acne flares in pregnant women,” explains Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Tsippora Shainhouse, MD.

This acne is not a special form of acne, though—it’s just more plentiful. And if you’re already prone to breakouts or have adult acne, you may have a tougher time managing it when pregnant, especially if you’ve been taking an oral acne medication, like Accutane or spironolactone, and now need to stop your meds (these medications can cause significant harm to your unborn baby, so your doc will likely advise you to stop oral acne meds as soon as you start trying for a baby). In fact, most of the popular ingredients used in acne treatments, like benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, are not FDA-approved for regular use during pregnancy, making your hormonal acne one tough (though not impossible!) condition to treat.

And because you might not have time to visit your derm in between all your prenatal appointments and obligatory trips to the mall for the cutest baby clothes possible, we brought the experts to you for advice on how to safely get rid of acne while pregnant. Click through to find the best acne-zapping products, below, and get ready for relief from your zits.