Got Acne-Prone Skin? Here are 10 Cleansers to Try

Anybody who is plagued with constant breakouts knows what an ongoing battle it can be—but the best acne cleansers can make all the difference. When it comes to getting rid of acne, using just any face wash probably isn’t going to help you—and might even make things worse—which is why so many skincare companies have come up with cleansers specifically for troubled skin.
What makes these acne cleansers so good for blemishes is the ingredients that they include when formulating the product. Many of these face washes contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, both which deep clean and reduce blemishes. Many also contain natural products like clays and herbs that do wonders to suck up excess oil and vanish breakouts.
If you struggle with acne, toss your typical drugstore soap and make sure to give these acne cleansers a try.
Originally published December 2014. Updated February 2017.
This refreshing, deep-cleansing facial cleanser works to purify pores and boost your skin's natural defense against irritations and reactions. It's also preservative-free and leaves your complexion clean, clear and free of shine.
(Boscia Clear Complexion Cleanser; $28 at sephora.com)
Even without a Clarisonic cleansing machine, you can use this face wash and achieve dreamy results. It works to remove dirt, oil and impurities while being safe and gentle enough to use twice daily. It contains two percent salicylic acid to dry and clear acne, helps your skin to heal and even prevents new blemishes from forming.
(Clarisonic Acne Daily Clarifying Cleanser; $27 at sephora.com)
For a more natural option, you can cleanse with LUSH's acne face cleanser, Herbalism. With natural ingredients like ground almonds to gently exfoliate, kaolin clay and rice bran to give you a deep cleanse and mop up excess oils and a balancing blend of herbs like rosemary, nettle and chamomile, your skin will feel fresh, clean and calm helping to keep your skin balanced and blemish-free.
(Herbalism Cleanser; $15.95-$38.95 at lushusa.com)
Designed to remove impurities without over-drying, fight acne-causing bacteria and stabilize oil production, this acne treatment cleanser will give your complexion a fresh start, setting skin on the path to clarity. It's also gentle enough to use twice daily putting your skin on the fast-track to healing.
(Kate Somerville Detox Daily Cleanser; $36 at sephora.com)
For a more affordable option, this Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser will do the trick. It not only removes dirt and oil, but also features a pore-penetrating technology that deposits helpful acne medicine into mores to help fight and prevent breakouts when when you're done washing. With time, your skin will become more and more clear.
(Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser; $5.29 at target.com)
If you need a rescue for your acne prone skin, here is the answer to your prayers. This foaming gel cleanser removes excess oil, unclogs pores and purifies your skin with a seriously beneficial combination of red clay, rosemary leaf oil and botanical antioxidants. The powerful clay helps to draw out any toxins in your skin to make your pores instantly appear smaller and your complexion feeling deeply cleansed.
(First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Deep Cleanser With Red Clay; $24 at sephora.com)
Many times those with acne prone skin have a problem with redness and irratation. This cleanser helps to combat those problems as well as your acne. You can use this cleanser day and night soothe, clear restore balance and deeply cleanse your skin with a powerful blend of aloe vera, chamomile and tons of beneficial vitamins.
(Ole Henriksen Aloe Vera Deep Cleanser; $19.50 at olehenkriksen.com)
This extra gentle anti-aging acne cleanser features sustained-release salicylic acid that helps to clear skin and restore youthfulness. Amino acids and hyaluronic acid bind moisture to skin to optimize hydration and restore suppleness while antioxidants neutralize free radicals to preserve a more youthful appearance.
(Murad Time Release Acne Cleanser; $34 at sephora.com)
Photo:
Pascal Depuhl
With the powder of salicylic acid, this gentle cleanser will do the job of ridding your skin of enlarged pores, excess sebum and harmful bacteria. This wash is packed full of beneficial ingredients that will help to clear away blemishes without any of the harsh additives many face washes use that can potentially cause irritation and breakouts. Without drying out your skin, this cleanser is also formulated without dyes, fragrances or oils.
(Peter Thomas Roth Beta Hydroxy 2% Acne Wash; $35 at birchbox.com)
Formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, this antibacterial cleanser works to to combat acne while helping to prevent future breakouts and blemishes. REN uses their ClearCalm 3 system—a system that combats the three key causes of breakouts which include excess sebum, buildup of dead skin cells and blemish-causing bacteria. It also uses the latest hi-tech bio actives and is free from synthetic ingredients.
(REN ClearCalm 3 Clarifying Clay Cleanser; $32 at sephora.com)