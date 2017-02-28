Got Acne-Prone Skin? Here are 10 Cleansers to Try

Anybody who is plagued with constant breakouts knows what an ongoing battle it can be—but the best acne cleansers can make all the difference. When it comes to getting rid of acne, using just any face wash probably isn’t going to help you—and might even make things worse—which is why so many skincare companies have come up with cleansers specifically for troubled skin.

What makes these acne cleansers so good for blemishes is the ingredients that they include when formulating the product. Many of these face washes contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, both which deep clean and reduce blemishes. Many also contain natural products like clays and herbs that do wonders to suck up excess oil and vanish breakouts.

If you struggle with acne, toss your typical drugstore soap and make sure to give these acne cleansers a try.

Originally published December 2014. Updated February 2017.