Why It’s Time to Add Acids to Your Skin Care Routine

Photo: Allison Kahler

When most of us hear the word “acid,” we immediately think of something that burns and causes discomfort. But in the context of skin care, it’s actually quite beneficial to keeping our skin clear of the things that become breeding ground for breakouts. There are multiple ways to incorporate it into your regimen, but first, a refresher on what it is, how it works and why experts love recommending it.

For starters, all acids, regardless of the category they fall into (more on this in a sec), are renowned for their exfoliating powers. According to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Melissa Doft, “they remove the dead cells along the top layer of your skin, allowing new cells to populate the surface and thus making your skin look more radiant and decreasing fine lines.” She also says they help to remove sebum, which can clog pores and stimulate acne.

Most acids fall under one of two categories: BHA or AHA. BHAs, or beta hydroxy acids, are oil-soluble, meaning they can dissolve in a water or oil solution, and are able to deeply penetrate the skin. This makes them an especially smart choice for anyone with oily layers. Doft says BHAs are most often found in willow bark and salicylic acid, which is often used within spot treatments.

AHAs, or alpha hydroxy acids, are sort of the opposite. Doft says these “are not oil soluble, so they tend to treat the surface of the skin by exfoliating the top layer.” And they’re most commonly found in glycolic from sugar cane, citric from citric fruits, lactic from sour milk, malic from apples and tartaric from grapes.

Acids overall aren’t exclusive to a specific skin type or lifestyle. Most of us can benefit from them, although Doft says “patients with sensitive skin will want to look for formulations with lower concentrations of citric or glycolic acids as they can be irritating and cause redness.”

More often than not, a lot of products on the market will combine several acids to better target skin issues. You can expect to feel nothing at all or a little tingling upon application, but see a doctor if you experience excessive dryness, redness or significant burning. With all that being said, there are a ton of options for adding acids into your routine. From masks to cleansers and toners, ahead are some of our favorite picks.

 

BHA & AHA: Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask
BHA & AHA: Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask

$48, at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
AHA: MZ Skin Cleanse & Clarify Mask
AHA: MZ Skin Cleanse & Clarify Mask

$92, at MZ Skin

Photo: MZ Skin
BHA: Paula's Choice Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid
BHA: Paula's Choice Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid

$29, at Paula's Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice
BHA: Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash
BHA: Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash

$37, at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
BHA & AHA: The Ordinary Peeling Solution
BHA & AHA: The Ordinary Peeling Solution

$7.20, at The Ordinary

Photo: The Ordinary
BHA & AHA: Neutrogena Pore Refining Cleanser
BHA & AHA: Neutrogena Pore Refining Cleanser

$8.49, at Ulta

Photo: Neutrogena
BHA & AHA: Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
BHA & AHA: Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

$39, at Murad

Photo: Murad
AHA: Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask
AHA: Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask

$62, at Fresh

Photo: Fresh
BHA & AHA: Peter Thomas Roth AHA/BHA Acne Clearing Gel
BHA & AHA: Peter Thomas Roth AHA/BHA Acne Clearing Gel

$54, at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
BHA: Sunday Riley U.F.O. Face Oil
BHA: Sunday Riley U.F.O. Face Oil

$40, at Sephora

Photo: Sunday Riley
AHA: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
AHA: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

$45, at Glow Recipe

Photo: Glow Recipe
BHA: Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
BHA: Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

$58, at Tata Harper

Photo: Tata Harper
AHA: Krave Beauty Kale-Lalu-yAHA
AHA: Krave Beauty Kale-Lalu-yAHA

$25, at Krave Beauty

Photo: Krave Beauty

