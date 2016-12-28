7 Legendary Liquid Lipsticks You Won’t Be Able to Live Without

Until recently, liquid lipstick — especially the matte variety — was a sort of an irrelevant category mostly found in the dustiest aisles of beauty supply stores. But then, just like that, someone snapped their fingers and liquid versions of our favorite shades flooded the market — and now the best liquid to matte lipsticks can be found almost anywhere (even drugstores!).
The term “liquid lipstick” once translated to a dry, uncomfortable mess of pigment that would be impossible to get off, but no longer. Far from it, actually: The best liquid lipsticks these days are so superior to their counterparts of old, they barely even have anything in common.
These formulas are made to give rich, opaque color with incredible staying power — something that traditional lipsticks just can’t do. Easy to apply, no lip liner required, and available in a variety of finishes in every shade possible? Yes, please.
The queen of brow products is also the brains behind this outstanding liquid lipstick, which has had a cult following (that includes the Kardashians, of course) since it first launched. The ultra-pigmented matte formula glides on like a dream for vibrant color that stays all day, and you can snag it in 21 different shades.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20
The longevity of this formula is unparalleled: It applies wet, almost like a gloss, then dries down to an ultra matte yet ultra comfortable finish that doesn't budge.
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20
This under-the-radar formula is the stuff of legends—it's been around for a few years, but buyers still go completely nuts over them. Rich, vibrant, and with a beautiful velvet matte dry-down, these babies don't budge … and you wouldn't want them to.
Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick, $20
Perfectly matte, creamy, and with 33 (!!) colors to choose from, you can’t go wrong with these longtime fave lip creams. They glide on smoothly and don’t emphasize any of the fine lines or cracks in your lips—and to top it all off, they smell amazing.
NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, $5.99
Not a drill: you can literally fall asleep with this on your lips and wake up the next morning with color leftover. It's a trooper. The shades range from silky satin to legit gloss, all with excellent pigmentation.
Revlon Colorstay Ultimate Liquid Lipstick, $8.44
Beautiful, rich color for under $5? Don’t mind if we do. This formula is available in two finishes, so you can choose between matte or glossy. With a doe-foot applicator, they are easy to apply and come in a variety of shades ranging from flattering nudes to bright reds. Perfect to throw in your bag and to apply on the go when your lips need a little pick-me-up.
Rimmel Show Off Lip Lacquer, $4.99
The innovative formula that started it all, the sleek packaging and ever-growing shade variety continue to make these a perennial favorite. They apply glossy, dry matte, and provide intense color payoff that never bleeds or feathers.
Stila All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24