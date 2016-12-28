7 Legendary Liquid Lipsticks You Won’t Be Able to Live Without

Until recently, liquid lipstick — especially the matte variety — was a sort of an irrelevant category mostly found in the dustiest aisles of beauty supply stores. But then, just like that, someone snapped their fingers and liquid versions of our favorite shades flooded the market — and now the best liquid to matte lipsticks can be found almost anywhere (even drugstores!).

The term “liquid lipstick” once translated to a dry, uncomfortable mess of pigment that would be impossible to get off, but no longer. Far from it, actually: The best liquid lipsticks these days are so superior to their counterparts of old, they barely even have anything in common.

These formulas are made to give rich, opaque color with incredible staying power — something that traditional lipsticks just can’t do. Easy to apply, no lip liner required, and available in a variety of finishes in every shade possible? Yes, please.