7 Matte Moisturizers to Nix Shine on Your Face

Look, we love a dewy complexion just as much as the next person, but there’s a fine line between a glowing complexion and a greasy one — which is exactly what led us on our search for the best mattifying moisturizers for oily skin.

If you’re not into mid-day powdering or don’t have time for constantly using blotting papers, starting with a mattifying moisturizer can help out in a big way. Here are seven that will seriously help you cut out the shine.

Dermalogica products? Call them skin care gurus! The brand’s matte moisturizer doesn’t just make you appear matte—it also clears excess oil from your skin. Not only is it loaded with botanical ingredients to soothe your skin, it also has broad spectrum SPF to protect you from the sun!

(Dermalogica Clear Start Matte Moisturizer, $25, Dermalogica)

This stuff is the matte answer to the brand’s famous moisturizer. Embryolisse came out with a matte formula that hydrates just as well as their original all-purpose moisturizer but has a lighter formula that absorbs into your skin with just a few gentle pats. You get matte-looking skin that feels super hydrated. Yes—we, too, are shocked.

(Embryolisse Emulsion Hyrda-Mat Moisturizer, $40, Embryolisse)

If you couldn’t tell from the title, this mattifying oil-free moisturizer from Formula 10.0.6 is SERIOUSLY SHINE-FREE. Is there much else to say about it? Oh, it’s under $10. Win!

(FORMULA 10.0.6 Seriously Shine Free Mattifying Oil Free Moisturizer, $6.99, Ulta)

All-natural beauty babes will love this matte moisturizer from Aussie beauty brand, Grown Alchemist. It’s got tons of botanicals inside to sooth blemishes, balance out your skin, and of course, hydrate.

(Grown Alchemist Matte Balancing Moisturizer, $69, Need Supply Co.)

L’Oreal’s Infallible line has this 24-hour wear matte foundation to anchor its matching matte makeup, which is a great drugstore buy when you want the matteness of professional makeup for less than a movie ticket (well, in NYC anyway). Available in 10 shades from fair to deep, this is a perfect alternative to tinted moisturizer when you really need shine to cut it out.

(L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation, $12.99, Ulta)

Not only is this moisturizer from La Roche-Posay anti-shine, it’s also “anti-enlarged pores.” Leave it to the French to tell it like it is. Thankfully, we can shop their beauty loot and fight our enlarged pores as well as shine.

(La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Moisturizer, $31.99, Ulta)

For the sun-serious, look no further than this top-notch sunscreen moisturizer from SkinCeuticals. Not only does it have broad spectrum sun protection, it’s waterproof AND has a slight tint to its matte formula. It’s one of those “universal” tints that’s so sheer, it just leaves a nice filter-effect on your very matte complexion.

(SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense Sunscreen, $34, Dermstore)