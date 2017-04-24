StyleCaster
The 40 Best Beauty How-To Articles on the Web

Augusta Falletta
Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz/Getty Images

The internet has become a pretty daunting place—especially when it comes to searching out the best beauty articles and how-tos. With the explosion of beauty bloggers and YouTubers, there’s so many tutorials to sift through that it can get totally overwhelming. Not that we’re complaining—we love having access to so much info—but we’d rather spend our free time trying out great tutorials as opposed to searching for them.

In the interest of helping to answer every question you could ever ask about hair, makeup, and anything else related to primping, we’ve put together 40 of the most useful how-to articles we could find.

Do you know of any amazing how-to’s that we left out? Let us know in the comments section below—we’re always looking for new lessons to learn!

Originally published June 2012. Updated April 2017.

1 of 40

Jane of Sea of Shoes can do no wrong in our book. Read up on how she got this braided style here.

Photo: Sea of Shoes

A tutorial on how to properly wash your face—something that you think you know, but do you really?

Photo: Marie Claire

Summertime means chlorine and sunshine, which are hair color's biggest enemies. Learn how to keep your hair color in these tricky summer conditions.

Photo: Vogue

Ever wondered if you can make your hair grow faster? Here's how!

Photo: Marie Claire

Don't let the summer heat give you a makeup meltdown. We've got simple solutions for sweaty summer makeup messes.

Photo: istock/Getty

Here's how to combat 8 common beauty mistakes.

Photo: Real Simple

On a budget? Make your own sugar body scrub at home!

Photo: FatWallet

Learn Lauren Conrad's favorite at-home facial.

Photo: Michael Boardman/WENN

Dying to get a twisted, half-up hairstyle? We taught you how, but here's a refresher.

 

Photo: StyleCaster

We love summer, but we have frizz. Smooth out your hair with these tips.

Photo: Telegraph

From liquid liner to concealer, we've got five step-by-step beginner makeup tutorials that will change your world.

Photo: IMAXTREE

Celebs (almost) always look flawless on the red carpet. Here are a few of their secrets.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The simple way to get bigger, brighter eyes in four easy steps.

Photo: Elle

Monique Lhuillier's Fall 2012 makeup left us stunned. Get the look here.

Photo: Getty Images

Hair chalking is a huge trend, and doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. Try this at home.

Photo: Seventeen

There's nothing that ruins a smile like discolored teeth. Learn how to get pearly whites here.

Photo: Web MD

Don't have money for a salon? Follow these steps for dying your hair at home.

Photo: Oprah.com

Breaking out from too much makeup? Or is it stress? Learn 15 ways to get rid of acne.

Photo: How Stuff Works Health

Learn how to complete a soft floral makeup look for summer here.

Dying for healthy summer hair? Read on.

Photo: Marie Claire

Choosing the right skin care products can be scary in a world of so many choices. Read this tutorial on the best way to shop for your beauty closet.

Photo: Allure

Can't quite keep a steady hand while painting your nails with stripes? Here's a nifty way to get the job done.

Photo: Jezebel

If you broke out the sandals this week, you need a pedicure right now. Read on for how to do a perfect pedicure at your place.

Photo: Sven Hagolani/Getty Images

Have you always wanted hair like a Cosmo cover girl? Their secrets are revealed here!

Photo: Cosmo

Lauren Conrad's team shares how to get rid of those darn under-eye dark circles.

Photo: laurenconrad.com

Find the perfect shade of lip color for you!

Photo: Glamour

Perfect for a summer glow, here's what to do for a dewy makeup look.

Photo: Cupcakes and Cashmere

How adorable are these gingham nails? Learn how to create them on your own.

Photo: The Beauty Department

Colored hair? Here's how to keep it vibrant longer.

Photo: Fashionista

Here's how to clean your makeup brushes.

Photo: BubzBeauty

The only way braids and buns could be better is if they're paired together. Learn how to get a braided bun courtesy of Cupcakes and Cashmere.

Photo: Cupcakes and Cashmere

You don't need injections for your lips to look fuller. These are the makeup steps to rival Angelina Jolie.

Photo: The Beauty Department

Be a manicure pro with this step-by-step guide to an at-home manicure.

Photo: Glamour

Do you love a certain flavor of lip balm that you can never seem to find in stores? Now you can make your own!

Photo: BeautyLish

Love your hair when you get out of the ocean? Mimic the look without the beach by making your own sea salt spray.

Photo: Mother Nature Network

Smooth skin starts with exfoliation. Learn the proper process here.

 

Photo: IMAXTREE

Waterproof mascara is perfect, as long as you don't have to take it off. Here's how to remove even the toughest waterproof makeup.

Photo: Lovelyish

Whether you've been shaving your legs for years or you're just starting, there's a method to the madness.

Photo: Guido Mieth/Getty Images

In between haircuts? Here's what you need to know about trimming your bangs yourself.

Photo: Seventeen

Hair laying flat? Put some volume back in!

 

Photo: Blog for Beauty

