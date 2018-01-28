Lady Gaga Set the Bar High With an Epic Braid at the 2018 Grammys

By now, you should know that Lady Gaga rarely settles for subtle red carpet beauty. Her Grammy Awards history includes everything from a David Bowie-inspired mullet to a hot pink ponytail, so we knew she would deliver something unexpected tonight.

At first glance, she appeared to have let her starry-eyed makeup–composed entirely of Marc Jacobs Beauty–do the talking. And although we’re loving the glittery details, what really made us scream “yas!” is the epic braided hairstyle trailing behind her. This corset braid is composed of two fishtail braids on either side of her head, which are connected by black string fashioned into a criss-cross pattern.

And underneath those braids is a looser braid underneath. In short: there’s a lot going on and you’ll need more than just a few seconds to take in this epic look. Thank you keeping things interesting, Gaga!