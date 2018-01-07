StyleCaster
The Must-See Beauty Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

by
Photo: Getty Images

The 2018 edition of the Golden Globe Awards is underway and as expected, there’s a blackout happening on the red carpet. As part of the newly launched #TimesUp movement, which aims to shed light on sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond, celebrities are standing in solidarity by rocking all-black attire.

MORE: The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

But unsurprisingly, the beauty looks aren’t so uniform. Although it seems red lipstick is already a popular choice for the ladies (see: Jamie Chung, Claire Foy and Tracee Ellis Ross), there are a few other standout hair and makeup choices that we’ll be thinking about well after the show has ended. Ahead, see which ones have already caught our eye.

1 of 28
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Simone Johnson
Simone Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Allison Williams
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Madelaine Brewer
Madelaine Brewer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Allison Brie
Allison Brie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Katharine Langford
Katharine Langford
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Looks | Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Photo: Getty Images

