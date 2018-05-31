StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Sunscreens with Safety Approval From the Environmental Working Group

20 Under-$20 Sunscreens with Safety Approval From the Environmental Working Group

by
20 Under-$20 Sunscreens with Safety Approval From the Environmental Working Group
Photo: ImaxTree

We often look at sunscreen as an optional “extra” in our beauty routines, but if the staggering statistics regarding skin cancer are any indication, we simply have to change our outlook. When we’re not shielding our faces with hats, finding shade, or simply avoiding direct sunlight, we should be slathering ourselves in SPF. At the same time, we also realize that not all formulas are created equal. And for that, we have organizations like the Environmental Working Group to thank for steering us toward the safest ones.

Every year, the EWG publishes an extensive sunscreen guide that requires in-depth testing of 1,000 sunscreen products across a wide range of categories, including the number of worrisome ingredients and whether or not there’s an adequate balance of UVA and UVB protection. Each product is graded on a scale of 1–10, with 1 being the best.

MORE: 5 Black-Beauty-Editor-Approved Sunscreens That Won’t Make Your Skin Look Ashy

This year, less than one third of the products tested garnered a “1” or “2” rating. And while we’re happy to have that very small pool of options, this also serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done. A huge number of products sold stateside continue to include harmful ingredients such as the chemical oxybenzone (an allergen and hormone disruptor) yet claim to help prevent skin cancer—blame our super lax FDA regulations.

MORE: The Environmental Group Just Released Its 2018 Sunscreen Guide

The “1”-rated sunscreens on EWG’s list are mostly natural and mineral-based, which means they don’t absorb completely into the skin and literally act like a mirror, reflecting UV rays away from the body. And because we don’t believe sun protection should come at a steep price, we’re highlighting the best under-$20 options ahead.

STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Kabana Organic Skincare Green Screen Sunscreen SPF 35
Kabana Organic Skincare Green Screen Sunscreen SPF 35

Free of common allergens and made with just six natural ingredients.

$7.49 at Kabana Organic Skincare

Photo: Kabana Organic Skincare
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | True Natural Ultra Protect SPF 50 Antioxidant Sunscreen
True Natural Ultra Protect SPF 50 Antioxidant Sunscreen

This 100 percent natural sunscreen is free of common allergens, but does leave behind a slightly white film because of the zinc and titanium particles.

$19.99 at True Natural

Photo: True Natural
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Waxhead Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Waxhead Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

A non-greasy formula that goes on smooth and replenishes the 100 percent Daily Value of vitamin D.

$18.99 at Waxhead

Photo: Waxhead
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | All Good SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen Lotion
All Good SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen Lotion

Provides water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes.

$15.99 at All Good

Photo: All Good
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Babo Botanicals Clear Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Babo Botanicals Clear Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

A hypoallergenic formula that contains 19 percent zinc and certified organic oils.

$19.95 at Babo Botanicals

Photo: Babo Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Badger SPF 30 Clear Zinc Sunscreen
Badger SPF 30 Clear Zinc Sunscreen

Biodegradable and cruelty-free, this fragrance-free formula starts out white, but rubs in clear.

$16.99 at Badger Healthy Body Care

Photo: Badger Healthy Body Care
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Caribbean Sol Sol Guard SPF 30
Caribbean Sol Sol Guard SPF 30

In addition to zinc oxide for sun protection, cucumber extracts, organic aloe leaf, and kukui oil help the skin to cool off itself.

$16 at Caribbean Sol 

Photo: Caribbean Sol
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Goddess Garden Everyday Natural Sunscreen Lotion
Goddess Garden Everyday Natural Sunscreen Lotion

Made with all plant-based ingredients and pure lavender essential oils, which you can smell as you apply.

$17.99 at Goddess Garden

Photo: Goddess Garden
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Hawaiian Sol Guard SPF 50
Hawaiian Sol Sol Guard SPF 50

This one is free of oxybenzone, one of the most dangerous but commonly used ingredients in sunscreens.

$18 at Hawaiian Sol

Photo: Hawaiian Sol
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen
Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen

This water-resistant sunscreen, made without chemical ingredients, was formulated specifically for anyone with an active lifestyle.

$16 at Juice Beauty

Photo: Juice Beauty
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

The dry finish of this formula is easy to layer with summer makeup.

$6.39 at Target

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Thinksport Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+
Thinksport Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+

This top-rated sunscreen by the EWG since 2010 is made with the highest allowed amount of SPF and UVA/UVB protection.

$12.99 at Thinksport

Photo: Thinksport
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Bare Republic Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick
Bare Republic Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick

Made without that typical "sunscreen" scent and free of active chemicals, this naturally vanilla-scented formula is safe for babies and adults alike.

$9.99 at Bare Republic

Photo: Bare Republic
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Sensitive
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Sensitive

A dermatologist-approved sunscreen intended for face and body coverage, and gentle enough for skin that's prone to irritation.

$14.99 at Blue Lizard

Photo: Blue Lizard
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | BurnOut Ocean Tested Sunscreen SPF 30+
BurnOut Ocean Tested Sunscreen SPF 30+

Made with athletes in mind, this biodegradable, chemical-free sunscreen is extremely waterproof and sweatproof.

$17.99 at BurnOut Suncare

Photo: BurnOut
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Zeb's Organic Sunscreen SPF 30
Zeb's Organic Sunscreen SPF 30

Non-whitening, chemical-free and water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

$9.99 at Amazon

Photo: Zeb's Organic
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Tropical Sands SPF 50 Unscented Mineral Sunscreen
Tropical Sands SPF 50 Unscented Mineral Sunscreen

Biodegradable and made with ingredients that won't harm reefs as you swim in ocean water.

$19.95 at Mexitan

Photo: Tropical Sands
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Butterbean SPF 30 Original Formula Sunscreen
Butterbean SPF 30 Original Formula Sunscreen

The fragrance is derived entirely from virgin oils and butters, while 22 percent zinc oxide provides sun protection.

$12.50 at Butter Bean Organics

Photo: Butterbean
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Kabana Bali Bloc SPF 30 Raw Cocoa Sunscreen Stick
Kabana Bali Bloc SPF 30 Raw Cocoa Sunscreen Stick

Due to the presence of raw certified-organic cocoa powder, this sunscreen stick also delivers a bronze tint to the skin.

$19.49 at Kabana Skincare

Photo: Kabana Skincare
STYLECASTER | Safe Sunscreens Under $20 | Poofy Organics THE Sunscreen
Poofy Organics "The" Sunscreen

Since this is free of chemicals, you will need to frequently reapply, especially if you're coming in and out of water.

$16 at Poofy Organics

Photo: Poofy Organics

