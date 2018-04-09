The Best 20 Under-$20 Face Masks

Contrary to popular belief, a slice of luxury doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. And in the midst of a weird transitional season when it’s snowing one day and sunny the next, our skin could definitely use a day off. Face masks are our go-to in moments like these, especially since the low price tags mean we can grab a handful and be set for weeks on end.
Sampling them all, from sheet masks to peel-off masks and masks you wear overnight, is one of our favorite pastimes. And after seeing all of these under-$20 options, we have a feeling it’ll be yours too.
Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Bright & Radiant Whipped Mask
A brightening boost of marshmallow root extract hydrates dull skin.
$16 at Bliss
Boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask
This two-piece mask is infused with activated bamboo charcoal to draw out oil and grime.
$8 at Sephora
Dr. Jart+ Shake & Shot Rubber Masks
This rubbery mask, available in four different formulas, is infused with ingredients that do everything from brighten to soothe.
$12 at Sephora
e.l.f. Hydrating Bubble Mask
Cooling gel fizzles into teeny bubbles that gently clear clogged pores.
$14 at e.l.f.
GlamGlow Bubble Sheet
This oxygenating mask is the equivalent of a soothing bubble bath for your face.
$9 at GlamGlow
Laneige Water Pocket Sheet Mask Skin
This is just one of six densely woven masks, created to target specific skin concerns.
$5.10 (was $6) at Laneige
L'Oréal Pure Sugar Purify & Unclog Face Scrub
Naturally derived brown, blonde, and white sugars along with kiwi seeds work together to gently exfoliate and unclog pores.
$12.99 at L'Oréal
Mario Badescu Drying Mask
Target breakouts with this sulfur-infused mask.
$18 at Mario Badescu
Memebox I Dew Care Hang Tight Mask
The tea tree oil in this wash-off mask absorbs excess oil and tightens pores.
$19 at Ulta
Neutrogena Deep Clean Purifying 100% Hydrogel Mask
This seaweed-extract-infused mask contains 50 percent more essence than most paper masks, which means you're getting an extra boost of hydration.
$2.99 at Neutrogena
Origins Flower Fushion
A sheet mask made with 100 percent bamboo and fortified with flower wax to soothe all skin types.
$7 at Origins
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Mask
This 100 percent cotton sheet mask is pre-soaked with pure 24K gold and hyaluronic acid to provide a radiant glow.
$12 at Peter Thomas Roth
Sephora Rose Eye Mask
Apply this mask to the under-eye area for an intense moisture boost.
$5 at Sephora
SheaMoisture African Black Soap Problem Skin Mask
African black soap has long been a go-to for managing breakouts and oily skin, making this mask a must-try.
$12.99 at Shea Moisture
Skinfood Freshmade Lemon Mask
Lemons contain a huge helping of vitamin C, making this mask a go-to when you need to brighten things up.
$13 at Skinfood
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask
The microfibers in this hydrating mask are 100 times thinner than a strand of hair and deliver 20 milliliters of serum into the skin.
$12 at Tatcha
Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Firming
The egg white extract in this mask reduces shine while egg yolk extract nourishes and hydrates.
$6 at Sephora
Vichy Double Glow Peel Mask
Fruit alpha-hydroxy acids exfoliate while volcanic rock particles gently exfoliate.
$20 at Vichy
Yes to Triple Masking Kit
Achieve your multi-masking goals with this convenient three-in-one mask, chock-full of many skin benefits.
$3.99 at Target
Soap and Glory The Fab Pore Pore-Refining Mask
This all-in-one option will solve all of your skin woes in minutes, thanks to a wide range of ingredients that include tea tree oil, lavender, and more.
$4 at Soap and Glory
