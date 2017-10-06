Not Sure What Face Mask Is Right for Your Skin Type? Let Us Guide the Way

We’re suckers for packaging, and the gorgeous displays at Sephora, Ulta and our favorite drugstores make us want to buy, well, everything—especially when it comes to face masks. The amount of face masks we’ve purchased over the years could fill the Atlantic. The only problem is, not all of the masks in our medicine cabinet are necessarily suited to what our skin needs.

In other words, face masks are not one size fits all. There are all different kinds for every type of skin issue, whether it be acne, dryness, dullness or wrinkles, there is the perfect fix. Click through to see the best face masks you should be trying now, depending on your skin type.

Originally posted December 2012. Updated October 2017.