15 Models of Colors Dominating High-Fashion Runways

We’re less than two weeks into Fashion Month and some familiar faces are already making multiple appearances on the catwalk. Though we love witnessing the star power of high-profile supermodels like the Hadids, Joan Smalls and Kendall Jenner, we’re equally excited to see some new and exciting women of color adding some much-needed variety to some of the biggest shows.

And in 2018, these ladies are taking over in a major way on- and off-duty; whether it’s Adwoa Aboah making moves with her empowering Gurl’s Talk website or Paloma Elsesser speaking up about the inclusion of curvy girls in the haute couture world. Ahead are 15 that you should know about before they level up into supermodel status.