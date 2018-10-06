12 U.S. Hotels Every Beauty Enthusiast Must Visit

As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes beauty, it only makes sense that when you head to any destination, all things hair, makeup and skin must be involved. Whether it’s a blowout, makeup application or a body treatment, nothing says relaxation and vacation quite like a resort with a mind-blowing salon and/or spa.
From New York to Hawaii, we’re lucky to live in a country where vacay destinations understand the importance of looking and feeling beautiful. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a top-rated hotel that hasn’t integrated spa treatments onto their list of amenities.
The coolest part is that a slew of these places offer treatments that are specific to the region, so you’ll likely be experiencing something new.Get a lesson in culture and, of course, in relaxation and beauty, thanks to these 12, beauty-centric hotels.
New York City
The Gansevoort
For a beauty lover, the Gansevoort is the hotel to stay in when you're visiting the Big Apple. You'll love their Glam + Go on-site service where you can get a quick blowout by one of their top hair stylists. They even won the "Best Blowout" award in New York City. At the end of your day, you can relax at their Exhale Spa that offers everything from facials to waxing.
18 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10014
Hawaii
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
Surround yourself with jaw-dropping white-sand beaches at this perfect island hotel. You will have no choice but to relax — especially if you're headed to their salon or spa. Aside from the typical spa treatments, you can also hangout in one of their outdoor spa structures surrounded by tropical gardens, create a custom apothecary treatment with local ingredients, or indulge in one of their Polynesian body treatments.
72-100 Ka`Upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Florida
Acqualina Resort & Spa
The laundry list of awards that this resort and spa has won is unmatched. You can enjoy services at Acqualina Spa by ESPA — a 20,000 square foot facility that houses treatment rooms, healing heat and water rituals, relaxation lounges, and more. They recommend that you arrive 60 minutes before your scheduled appointment so that you can enjoy their Himalayan Salt Walls, chromotherapy crystal steam rooms, arctic ice fountains, experiential showers, and Finnish dry heat saunas.
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL, 33160
California
Auberge du Soleil
This Napa Valley, CA resort and spa offers serious luxury and the perfect place to unplug and focus on you, your body, and your skin. They offer an incredible array of beauty treatments like their Crème de Caramel Treatment which consists of dry brush exfoliation, an organic caramel corn body butter massage, a conditioning scalp treatment, and the option to indulge in the Auberge salted caramels at the end.
180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573
North Carolina
The Umstead Hotel and Spa
Aside from incredible massage and facial treatments, this spa also offers the most incredible manicure and pedicure options. Their Serenity Manicure and Pedicures are known to stimulate the skin for the perfect balancing treatment — not just a pretty, new nail color. It includes a moisturizing mask for the hands followed by a massage with your choice of essential oils. Hot paraffin comes next, and before you know it you're sinking deep into your chair (and have great nails, duh).
100 Woodland Pond Dr, Cary, NC 27513
Utah
Amangiri
Aside from this being the perfect place for some serious new Instagram photos, this resort brings the healing traditions of the Navajo to the modern world. The 25,000 square foot resort features spa pavilions, treatment rooms, and terraces that can be used to house treatments such as "Desert Dream", a journey that includes floating untouched in darkness and in water that matches the temperature of your body, a cleansing steam shower, and a deeply relaxing aromatherapy massage.
1 Kayenta Road, Canyon Point, UT, 84741
Arizona
Enchantment Resort
Named the #1 Destination Spa in the U.S. in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2018, this resort can't be missed. Set in the heart of Sedona's red rock formations, you can truly melt into the offered treatments uninterrupted. From neuromuscular therapy to the Myofascial, you'll get to try treatments here like no other.
525 Boynton Canyon Road, Sedona, AZ 86336
Virginia
Salamander Resort and Spa
Find your inner peace at this Virginia hotel salon and spa. They use integrative and regionalized treatments as well as holistic therapies to help you look and feel more beautiful. The 23,000 square foot indoor and outdoor spa and wellness area offer any type of service you're looking for from hair and makeup to body wraps and massages.
North Pendleton St. Middleburg, VA 20117
Texas
Lake Austin Spa Resort
The tranquil spa resort sits perfectly on an Austin, Texas hill that overlooks the Balconies Canyonlands nature preserve. The 25,000 square foot spa offers more than 100 diverse services and treatments from many different regions from Eastern influences to Japanese healing treatments. We can see why it's been voted 10 years running as a Top Resort Spa in the U.S.
1705 S Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX 78732
Pennsylvania
The Lodge at Woodloch
Let your mind, body, and spirit take a break at The Lodge at Woodloch in Pennsylvania. You can head to their co-ed Whisper Lounge (equipped with fireplaces, rocking chairs, and an outdoor porch), the Aqua Garden's HydroMassage water walls or even the activity pool. After you enjoy their unique amenities, you can head to the treatment room to enjoy any of their spa services from FLOAT Therapy to sleep treatments.
109 River Birch Ln, Hawley, PA 18428
Wyoming
Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa
Take in one of the most beautiful views in the United States at this lodge. The spa fuses together Indonesian- and Thai-inspired treatments like their Balinese Massage and Noni Anti-Aging Nail Treatment. You can recharge thanks to the nature-inspired elements like herbs, salts, mud, and spring water that they include in their treatments.
3385 Cody Lane, Teton Village, WY 83025
Vermont
The Woodstock Inn and Resort
As soon as you walk into The Woodstock Inn's spa, you'll be calmed by their natural light, vaulted ceilings, and intimate therapy rooms. From treatments like the Body Melt Back Therapy to their Citrus Espresso Detox Body Scrub, your experience will be nothing short of what you need after long months of non-stop work.
14 The Green, Woodstock, Vermont 05091
