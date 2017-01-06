StyleCaster
12 Seriously Amazing Lip Products You'd Never Guess Have SPF

12 Seriously Amazing Lip Products You’d Never Guess Have SPF

12 Seriously Amazing Lip Products You’d Never Guess Have SPF
Photo: ImaxTree

SPF products aren’t exciting. Effective? Yup. Necessary? Hell, yes. But ask-for-them-for-your-birthday, spend-your-entire-gift-card-on-them exciting? Uh, not really. And that’s especially true when it comes to SPF-filled lip products, which seem not only dull and blah, but kinda useless. But you’re very, very wrong. And we’re happy to explain why.

First of all, yes, your lips need SPF year-round, just like the rest of your skin. Unless, of course, you’re cool with having withered, wrinkled lips at a weirdly early age—or, you know, skin cancer, which your lips are just as prone to as the rest of your body. But that doesn’t mean you need to slather on the same thick, white formulas used by professional surfers and lifeguards; in fact, you can protect your lips without sacrificing your beauty vibes by using one of these twelve shockingly pretty lip balms, glosses, and crayons that are loaded with skin-saving sun protection.

taylor hill no makeup lips

Photo: ImaxTree

1 of 12

Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, $4.49; at Ulta

Photo: Maybelline

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Fresh

EOS Grapefruit Lip Balm SPF 30, $3.49; at Ulta

Photo: EOS

The Body Shop Vitamin E Lip Care Stick SPF 15, $9; at The Body Shop

Photo: The Body Shop

Colorscience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35, $29; at Dermstore

Photo: Colorscience

Coola Liplux SPF 30 Original, $12; at Ulta

Photo: Coola

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protection Stick SPF 15, $22; at Nordstrom

Photo: Elizabeth Arden

Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25, $19.50; at Nordstrom

Photo: Kiehl's

Nars Pure Sheer SPF Lip Treatment, $25; at Sephora

Photo: Nars

Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm Sheer Tint with SPF 20, $5.69; at Target

Photo: Neutrogena

Perricone MD No Lipgloss Lipgloss, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Perricone MD

Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40, $19; at Paula’s Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice

