19 Insane Celebrity Doppelgängers

There is something so mesmerizing about a celebrity doppelgänger. Even more hypnotic: a celebrity who looks just like another celebrity, proving the fact that Hollywood does have certain “types,” and that we see these certain faces over and over on the silver screen and between the covers of magazines. Of course, not everyone looks just like Bella Hadid—but one very famous woman does, and once the resemblance was pointed out, we couldn’t un-see it.
And so, we compiled the 19 best celebrity lookalikes out there, from Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis to Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester (seriously—are they sisters?!). Ahead, discover our favorite celeb lookalikes, and be sure to squint a little when you have a look—in some cases, we bet you’ll have trouble telling one apart from the next.
Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis
Scarlett Johansson and Amber Heard
Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev
Carey Mulligan and Larisa Oleynik
America Ferrera and Jordin Sparks
Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton
Elizabeth Banks and Rachel McAdams
Rachel Bilson and Nora Zehetner
Penelope Cruz and Paz Vega
Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid
Demi Moore and Courtney Cox
Drea de Matteo and Portia de Rossi
Jennifer Morrison and Ginnifer Goodwin
Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard
Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley
Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester
Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly
Naya Rivera and Kim Kardashian
