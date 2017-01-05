StyleCaster
19 Insane Celebrity Doppelgängers

by
Photo: Getty

There is something so mesmerizing about a celebrity doppelgänger. Even more hypnotic: a celebrity who looks just like another celebrity, proving the fact that Hollywood does have certain “types,” and that we see these certain faces over and over on the silver screen and between the covers of magazines. Of course, not everyone looks just like Bella Hadid—but one very famous woman does, and once the resemblance was pointed out, we couldn’t un-see it.

And so, we compiled the 19 best celebrity lookalikes out there, from Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis to Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester (seriously—are they sisters?!). Ahead, discover our favorite celeb lookalikes, and be sure to squint a little when you have a look—in some cases, we bet you’ll have trouble telling one apart from the next.

1 of 19
Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis
Photo: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson and Amber Heard
Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev
Photo: Getty Images
Carey Mulligan and Larisa Oleynik
Photo: Getty Images
America Ferrera and Jordin Sparks
Photo: Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton
Photo: Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks and Rachel McAdams
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Bilson and Nora Zehetner
Photo: Getty Images
Penelope Cruz and Paz Vega
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Moore and Courtney Cox

Photo: Getty Images

Drea de Matteo and Portia de Rossi

Photo: Wenn / Getty Images

Jennifer Morrison and Ginnifer Goodwin

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Photo: Getty Images

Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester

Photo: Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

Photo: Getty Images / Wenn

Naya Rivera and Kim Kardashian

Photo: Getty Images

