The Exact Beauty Products Movie and TV Show Characters Use for Their Iconic Looks

If you’ve ever caught yourself admiring Veronica Lodge’s defined, fiercely thick eyebrows on “Riverdale,” don’t worry. You’re not alone. Though we love television shows and movies for their addictive storylines, mind-blowing plot twists, and steamy romances, let’s face it, one of the main appeals of watching something like “Riverdale” or “Fifty Shades of Grey” is knowing what they’re going to wear—on their bodies and their faces.
While we can’t pinpoint the exact articles of clothing characters wear (if you’ve ever seen “Gossip Girl,” you know that those ladies go through a lot of costume changes), we can at least narrow down the beauty products they swear by for their iconic looks. If you think about it, TV and movie characters aren’t too different from you and me. They stay true to their favorite reliable makeup products for their everyday looks, thanks to the many on-set makeup artists who use the same beauty products to keep the glam of characters such as Anastasia Steele and Cheryl Blossom cohesive. Though we might not all be able to investigate a creepy murder mystery, we can least look the part with these character-favorite beauty products.
Jane Villanueva—"Jane the Virgin"
For Jane's fresh-faced, girl-next-door makeup on "Jane the Virgin," on-set makeup artist Shauna Giesbrecht swears by waterproof products by brands such as Urban Decay and e.l.f to ensure that Jane's lips are kiss-proof and her mascara is tear-proof. For lips, Giesbrecht told Refinery29 that she uses Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil and e.l.f.'s Essential Lip Stain, which keeps Jane's makeup in place for those long, steamy makeout scenes.
For eyes, Giesbrecht layers on two mascaras, Blinc Mascara and L'Oréal Voluminous Waterproof Mascara, so that Jane still looks put-together and glammed, even if she's bawling her eyes out. Her secret trick to making sure that Gina Rodriguez’s skin doesn't flare up from back-to-back crying scenes is using a facial ice roller, which she uses to cool down the skin without messing up her makeup. The artist also swears by Talika's Eye Therapy Patches to fight inflammation if there isn't enough time for the roller.
Cheryl Blossom—"Riverdale"
From the moment we met Cheryl Blossom on the premiere of "Riverdale," we knew that we wanted to steal her signature red lipstick. (In addition to wanting to know who murdered Jason Blossom, of course.) In an interview with Refinery29, the CW show's makeup artist Erin Mackenzie revealed that the iconic crimson lippie worn by Madelaine Petsch is none other than Lime Crime's Red Velvet Matte.
Emily Fields—"Pretty Little Liars"
Veronica Lodge—"Riverdale"
Cheryl might be known for her lips, but that doesn't mean that her Riverdale High classmate Veronica Lodge's lip game isn't strong either. In an interview with Refinery29, "Riverdale" makeup artist Erin Mackenzie revealed that she uses Glossier's Generation G matte lipstick in Jam for the character's signature dark lip. For Veronica's strong brows, Mackenzie told Entertainment Weekly that she uses Sephora’s PRO Angled Liner Brush #22 with Sappho Eye Shadow in Jono and MAC's Brow Set gel to lay them down.
Anastasia Steele—"Fifty Shades of Grey"
Hanna Marin—"Pretty Little Liars"
"Pretty Little Liars" makeup artist Cindy Miguens calls Hanna the "smoky bombshell," so her look has to match, she told Teen Vogue. For Hanna's iconic dark eye, Miguens layers Benefit's Bad Gal Liner, blends it into Ashley Benson’s lash line, and smudges it into the crease. For a smudgy, mysterious eyelid, she uses browns and grays from Cargo's Eyeshadow in Paris. To warm up Hanna's cheeks, she uses peaches from NARS's Orgasm and then finishes off the look with OCC's Lip Tar in Grandma.
Annalise Keating—"How to Get Away with Murder"
For Annalise's high-power-lawyer look on "How to Get Away with Murder," on-set makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera told Refinery29 that he blends Make Up For Ever's black cream eyeshadow with a black NARS powder shadow in Sycrorax. The two-product look gives Annalise her intimidating, mischievous deep-bronze eyes.
Daenerys Targaryen—"Game of Thrones"
As someone who's more worried about taking over a throne than her eyeliner, Daenerys is the queen (or should we saw Khaleesi?) of the no-makeup makeup look. In an interview with Yahoo, "Game of Thrones" makeup artist Jane Walker revealed that she preps Emilia Clarke's skin with products from Dermalogica and Bioderma before following with an SPF to protect her skin in the hot Westeros sun.
For Daenerys's white-as-snow coverage, Walker uses Armani Luminous Silk Foundation followed by a Dermacolor concealer to hide spots and blemishes and fake the character's perfect, pristine skin. For eyes, Walker uses Bobbi Brown's nude and taupe eyeshadows with a touch of Lancome's eyeliner. To flush Dany's cheeks, she uses Stila's blush, which gives her a natural dewy look. She finishes off with Lucas PawPaw ointment on the lips to keep them hydrated.
Spencer Hastings— "Pretty Little Liars
Katniss Everdeen—"The Hunger Games"
If you've seen "Catching Fire," the second film in "The Hunger Games" series, you know that Katniss rocks a serious shimmery-gold, smoky eye in an opening scene where she ascends to the Capitol. To accomplish the look, "The Hunger Games" makeup artist Ve Neill told Elle that she used Make Up For Ever's gold pigment and eye seal, which gave Jennifer Lawrence a head-turning gold eyeliner and smoky eye.
Queen Elizabeth II—"The Crown"
Queen Elizabeth II, played by Claire Foy, is known for her ever-envious lipsticks on "The Crown." In an interview with Variety, the show's makeup artist Ivana Primorac revealed that she uses lipsticks from Tom Ford, Rodin, and Armani, switching between reds and pinks, to give the Queen her royal pout.
Aria Montgomery—"Pretty Little Liars"
In an interview with Teen Vogue, "Pretty Little Liars" makeup artist Cindy Miguens called Aria an "artsy, vintage rocker." For her look, Miguens typically uses mark. By Avon black eyeliner on Lucy Hale's waterline and smudges it to the outer corners. For some shimmer on the eyelids, the artist uses Cargo's Dark Neutral palette in the crease before adding a dash of green on top of the lash line to amplify Hale's green eye color. She finishes off with a peachy blush by Jouer on Aria's cheeks and the brand's Amaryllis, a pinky nude, on the lips.
Diana Prince—"Wonder Woman"
Madeline Mackenzie—"Big Little Lies"
Madeline Mackenzie is the HBIC of the residents of Monterey, California, so "Big Little Lies" makeup artist Molly Stern had to emulate that on her face. For Madeline's now-famous lip, Stern told Women's Wear Daily that she uses lipsticks from Tom Ford to Revlon. But her staple is YSL's Rouge Pur Couture in 57.