13 Pieces of Adorable Beauty-Inspired Home Decor

Whether you’ve got roommates, a family or a space all to yourself, a top priority for anyone who maintains an extensive beauty collection is having spacious storage for it all. But once you’ve invested in a whatever suits your stash, another way to indulge in your penchant for all things hair, skin and makeup is through your decor. Regardless of your style—be it minimal, super feminine or otherwise—there are ways both big and small to express your inner makeup junkie.
And thankfully, there are options for small and big budgets, too. So whether you want to go the super extra route with a lip-shaped couch or keep things low-key with a teeny planter, here are a handful of beauty-inspired pieces for sprucing up your space.
Cyclops Mirror
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Celfie Planter
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
East Urban Home Sexy Lips Shower Curtain
An impressionist-inspired illustration for your otherwise basic shower curtain.
$37.99 at Wayfair
Photo:
Wayfair
Heller Kiss Lips Chair
A bold, in-your-face splurge for the living room.
$800 at Wayfair
Photo:
Wayfair
Pillowcase with a Print Motif
Match this with a yellow comforter to complete your bedroom motif.
$9.99 at H&M
Photo:
H&M
Peace Sign Jewelry Holder
Can't chuck the deuces without pretty polish on top.
$5.90 at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Sass & Belle Sleeping Cloud Bath Mat
Photo:
Forever 21
Lips Clock
A colorful accent for neutral-colored walls.
$30 at RedBubble
Photo:
RedBubble
Parfum Bottle Coin Bank
Collect your coins in this Chanel-inspired bank.
$19.95 at ZGallerie
Photo:
ZGallerie
Lady Makeup Toothbrush Holder
Pucker up to this quirky cup as bathroom storage.
$24.99 at Wayfair
Photo:
Wayfair
Girls Luv by MaJoBV Makeup Featherweight Duvet Cover
Why wear millennial pink when you can sleep in it?
$157.99 at Wayfair
Photo:
Wayfair
Lips Mirror
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
My Thighs Rub Together & I'm OK With That Tapestry
Photo:
Society6