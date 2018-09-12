13 Pieces of Adorable Beauty-Inspired Home Decor

Whether you’ve got roommates, a family or a space all to yourself, a top priority for anyone who maintains an extensive beauty collection is having spacious storage for it all. But once you’ve invested in a whatever suits your stash, another way to indulge in your penchant for all things hair, skin and makeup is through your decor. Regardless of your style—be it minimal, super feminine or otherwise—there are ways both big and small to express your inner makeup junkie.

And thankfully, there are options for small and big budgets, too. So whether you want to go the super extra route with a lip-shaped couch or keep things low-key with a teeny planter, here are a handful of beauty-inspired pieces for sprucing up your space.