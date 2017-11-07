StyleCaster
20 Gorgeous Beaded Accessories That Will Bring Boho Energy to Any Outfit

20 Gorgeous Beaded Accessories That Will Bring Boho Energy to Any Outfit

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you’re an accessories minimalist, who doesn’t like to clutter up your look with too much jewelry and extra hats, scarves, or belts, or a dedicated maximalist who’s into piling on all the pretty paraphernalia (hey, it’s on-trend); beaded accessories definitely deserve a place in your collection.

Beads have been around for 40,000 years—they were one of the earliest items humans traded, and are thought to even predate language itself—which is why anything beaded has an earthy, tribal air that isn’t just pretty, but also carries the weight of history.

From Native American-inspired turquoise beaded necklaces to slip-on sneakers with beaded detailing, there are tons of different ways to work a variety of gorgeous beads into your look. To shop some of the beaded accessories we’re currently coveting, click through the slideshow, ahead.

1 of 20
Beaded Accessories: Beaded Turquoise Pendant

Beaded Turquoise Pendant, $148; at Free People

Beaded Accessories: And the Beads Goes On Belt

And the Beads Goes On Belt, $20; at Modcloth

Beaded Accessories: Beaded Chiffon Scarf

Beaded Chiffon Scarf, $68; at Anthropologie

Beaded Accessories: Riva Tassel Earrings

Riva Tassel Earrings, $49; at Stella & Dot

Beaded Accessories: Raw Stone Beaded Charm Necklace

Raw Stone Beaded Charm Necklace, $78; at Free People

Beaded Accessories: I Bead You Now Gold & White Necklace

I Bead You Now Gold & White Necklace, $20; at Tobi

Beaded Accessories: The Beads Knees Statement Necklace

The Beads Knees Statement Necklace, $20; at Modcloth

Beaded Accessories: Milagro Silk Crystal Earring

Milagro Silk Crystal Earring, $418; at Free People

Beaded Accessories: Jemma Sands Cabo Necklace

Jemma Sands Cabo Necklace, $106; at Jemma Sands

Beaded Accessories: Bmarah Crossbody Bag

Bmarah Crossbody Bag, $88; at Steve Madden

Beaded Accessories: N-Close Bandana Necktie

N-Close Bandana Necktie, $28; at Steve Madden

Beaded Accessories: Gwen Sneakers

Gwen Sneakers, $80; at Steve Madden

Beaded Accessories: Ashton Mini Crossbody

Ashton Mini Crossbody, $68; at Free People

Beaded Accessories: L-Studded Socks

L-Studded Socks, $10; at Steve Madden

Beaded Accessories: Acid Wash Beaded Bandana

Acid Wash Beaded Bandana, $38; at Free People

Beaded Accessories: Stella & Dot Constantine Feather Chandeliers

Stella & Dot Constantine Feather Chandeliers, $59; at Stella & Dot

Beaded Accessories: Shake It Off Tassel Earrings

Shake It Off Tassel Earrings, $16; at Nasty Gal

Beaded Accessories: Chain Beaded Stretch Belt

Chain Beaded Stretch Belt, $40; at Express

Beaded Accessories: Three-Tiered Beaded Belt

Three-Tiered Beaded Belt, $58; at Anthropologie

Beaded Accessories: From St Xavier Smooch Clutch

From St Xavier Smooch Clutch, $88; at Revolve

