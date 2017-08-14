StyleCaster
30 Perfect Beach Snacks to Pack All Summer

by
Photo: serts/Getty Images

There’s a million things to love about the beach—but one thing we don’t love? Getting stranded on the shore when we’re starving. There’s nothing worse than having to walk 1.3 million miles across scorching hot sand to get a snack when you’re hungry. That means you’re not only gonna need a cute bathing suit, some corkscrew-free wine and  a wide-brimmed hat for you trip, but some beach-friendly snacks are also in order.

We’ve rounded up 30 yummy snacks that are easy to put together and totally portable. On top of that, they’re light, healthy (enough), and—most importantly—will prevent you from having to get up from the ideal spot you staked out. #Priorities.

Originally published May 2016. Updated August 2017.

1 of 30

Berry Watermelon Fruit Salad

Fork Knife Swoon

Za'atar Spiced Chickpea Crackers

Dishing up the Dirt

Simple Seedy Slaw

Cookie and Kate

Broccoli and Cheddar Quinoa Bites

Closet Cooking

Balsamic-Ginger Grilled Portobella Mushrooms

The Roasted Root

Summer Squash Slaw with Toasted Almonds and Feta

Dishing up the Dirt

Tomato Stack Salad with Corn and Avocado

The Roasted Root

Chewy Cherry-Walnut Oatmeal Energy Bars

Veganosity

Three-Ingredient Tomato Sandwich

Cup of Jo

Collard Wraps with Chickpea Walnut Meat

Dishing up the Dirt

Nacho Cheese Kale Chips

The Roasted Root

Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Minimalist Baker

Fruit Skewers

By Stephanie Lynn

BLT Summer Rolls with Avocado

Avocado Pesto

Tropical Rainbow Vegetable Rice with Pineapple Coconut Tahini

The Roasted Root

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sushi Rolls

Eating on a Dime

Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Pinwheels

Minimalist Baker

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

From Valerie's Kitchen

Salt and Pepper Zucchini Chips

Frugal Living Mom

Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Salsa

Culinary Hill

Strawberry Crumb Bars

Flavor Mosaic

Blueberry Basil and Goat Cheese Sandwich

Sinful Nutrition

Lemon Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches

Chew Out Loud

Fresh Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce

Sally's Baking Addiction

Honey Lime Rainbow Fruit Salad

Cooking Classy

Sun-Dried Tomato and Garlic Hummus Sandwiches

Spiced

Apple Tuna Bites

Eat Drink Love

Avocado Chicken Salad

Family Fresh Meals

Baked Banana Chips

Diethood

Trail Mix Energy Bites

Chef in Training

