10 Hairstyles You Can Totally Rock at the Beach This Summer

You guys, it was a long, hard winter—but we made it! It’s totally summer and time to hit the sand. We already ordered a bikini (or two) online months ago, but now it’s time to brush up on those perfect hairstyles for the beach.

Between all the pics that will inevitably be uploaded and the shirtless guys running around everywhere, you want to look cute. But with the hot sun and windy shoreline, managing your hair isn’t always the easiest thing to do. We’ve rounded up our favorite ten looks from real girls on Instagram to show you the perfect way to rock your hair this summer.

Get beachy waves before you even step in the ocean by using a sea salt spray! Spritz Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray into damp or dry hair to get the perfect natural looking matte finish. This effortless look screams summer, and you know it’ll hold up well throughout the day from all the beachy elements.

Braided bangs are super trendy right now, so change up your normal beach waves with a girly side braid to keep the hair out of your face! Skip the shampoo and conditioner that morning—dirty, textured hair will hold the braid better, making sure it doesn’t slip from a bobby pin.

We’ve all grown up envying Ariel’s perfect mermaid hair that always looks amazing—even when wet. Unfortunately for most of us, the second we step out of the water we’re a lot more Ursula than Ariel. Avoid the Sea Witch look and still keep cool by using a clip to keep your hair up (and dry).

A half bun is all the rage right now, and a perfect look to rock at the beach this summer. (Um, hello, J-LO, can we please have your hair?!). You don’t have to be a celeb to pull of this look though, use a 1-inch curling wand to give yourself messy waves and pull back the top half of your hair into a topknot.

Throwing your hair into a topknot is quick and easy, making it a flawless look for a carefree day at the beach. A sleek look works, but you can also go for something messy. You want a controlled messy, however. Check out this tutorial to get just the right amount! Finish it off with a little bit of hairspray to keep the flyaways at bay.

When it’s hotter than ever out and you can’t bear the thought of keeping your hair down, a messy, textured pony gives you a relaxed look that’s still cute. Use Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Spray Mousse the night before in damp hair to create big volume or the morning of on dry hair to give it texture and help your pony appear fuller. Leave some pieces framing your face to keep it flirty.

Forget a standard braid and take things up a notch by French braiding it instead. A long day at the beach inevitably means unruly knots and tangles, but a tight French braid will keep your hair in place and ensure that doesn’t happen.

This is the ultimate beach look—it is called a fishtail after all. The perfect combination of girly and messy, you’ll be sure to score some Insta-worthy pics throughout the day with this ‘do. Fishtails have a tendency to slip out, so before you begin styling spritz your hair with Oscar Blandi Texture Spray to help it hold.

Give a standard messy bun a twist by adding a cute scarf around it. The scarf helps hold your style in place when it gets windy—plus, it looks super cute.

Keep your skin and hair (especially if it’s colored) shaded from the sun with a cute floppy hat. Your options are endless so find the right shape and size to suit your face. Throw on some matching sunnies to make your look extra chic!

Originally published June 2015. Updated May 2017.