Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer’s Prettiest Print

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

I spent several years hearing the phrase “batik print” without fully realizing what it meant. I knew batik print clothing existed, and I mostly understood what it looked like; you could put a piece of patterned clothing in front of me, and with some certainty, I’d be able to tell you whether or not it looked like a batik print. (I also knew I tended to really like batik print clothing.)

But when our friends at Pinterest tipped us off to the fact that batik prints are trending—Pinterest users are saving photos of “batik prints” 404 percent more frequently this year than they were last year—I knew it was time to study up.

After a little digging, I discovered this: Batik print clothing is the result of a dyeing technique called—you guessed it—batik. Artisans apply wax to cloth, dye the cloth and remove the wax, leaving behind intricate, organic-looking prints.

So it’s the technique, not the print, that determines whether something’s a batik. And though you can often identify a batik print just by looking at it, you can always check a clothing item’s listing online to find out for sure. (Spoiler alert: If it doesn’t have the word “batik” in its product description, it might not be a batik print.)

Since they’re made from a wax-resist dyeing method, batik prints often feel softer than some of the more graphic prints on the market—and their palettes tend to feature deeper, richer tones. These elements make batik print clothing a great addition to any late-summer wardrobe; as fall approaches, I find myself more drawn away from the brighter, punchier looks of early summer and toward the darker, flowier pieces in my closet.

Ahead, you’ll find 13 beautiful batik print pieces that will carry you through the end of summer.

STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Natalie Martin Nico Maxi Dress, $150
Natalie Martin Nico Maxi Dress

Equal parts elegant and comfortable.

Natalie Martin Nico maxi dress, $150 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Batik-Print Crepe de Chine Pants, $395
Batik-Print Crepe de Chine Pants

Who can resist a pink printed pant?

Batik-Print Crepe de Chine pants, $395 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Antik Batik Maliah Tote, $275
Antik Batik Maliah Tote

Not technically batik print, but certainly batik print-inspired.

Antik Batik Maliah tote, $275 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Batik Wrap-Me-Up Pants, $42
Batik Wrap-Me-Up Pants

The only pants you need when it's hot out are comfy, effortlessly cute ones.

Batik Wrap-Me-Up pants, $42 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
GOAT Faro Batik Striped Stretch-Cotton Skirt
GOAT Faro Batik Striped Stretch-Cotton Skirt

A statement-making late summer skirt if I've ever seen one.

GOAT Faro batik striped stretch-cotton skirt, $300 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Antik Batik Mia Blouse, $145
Antik Batik Mia Blouse

Perfect for breezier days.

Antik Batik Mia blouse, $145 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Ulla Johnson Iona Dress, $282
Ulla Johnson Iona Dress

This batik patchwork dress is cut perfectly.

Ulla Johnson Iona dress, $282 at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Lucky Brand Batik Border Top, $80
Lucky Brand Batik Border Top

Nothing says "summer is nearing a close" like a rich, dark color palette.

Lucky Brand batik border top, $80 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Figue Eliza Kaftan, $695
Figue Eliza Kaftan

A statement-making kaftan you can take to the pool, beach and on any warm-weather vacations.

Figue Eliza kaftan, $695 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Acne Studios Marceline Drawstring Pants, $122
Acne Studios Marceline Drawstring Pants

These versatile pants would look just a great with a low-key tank top as they would with a bolder blouse.

Acne Studios Marceline drawstring pants, $122 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Antik Batik Awa Pouch, $95
Antik Batik Awa Pouch

This embellished purse is deceptively roomy.

Antik Batik Awa pouch, $95 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Beautiful in Batik: a Shopping Guide to Summer's Prettiest Print | Wilt Crop Jogger, $114
Wilt Crop Jogger

Joggers are a staple in any comfy-cute wardrobe—why not buy a printed pair?

Wilt crop jogger, $114 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Mes Demoiselles Batik V-Neck Dress
Mes Demoiselles Batik V-Neck Dress

Catch me wearing this dress every day for the rest of summer.

Mes Demoiselles batik V-neck dress, $320 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.

