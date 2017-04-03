StyleCaster
17 Basket Bags We’re *Very* Into Right Now

Photo: Getty Images

You know that feeling you get when you see an item of clothing—a particular shoe, or a jacket silhouette, or maybe even a cool new necklace style—popping up everywhere, but you chalk it up as a fleeting trend? And then that *other* feeling you get when it’s six months later and you’re still seeing it everywhere, then you quickly realize how timeless it really is, and you need to get your hands on one STAT? The basket bag falls into the latter pool. The insouciant style started trending somewhere around the time Cult Gaia came out with its Ark Bag, and even though it could have been a mere blip on the radar, basket bags on the whole have stuck around—and they’re not going anywhere.

We’re not complaining, of course: Straw totes, rattan clutches, and wicker basket bags are *the* most summer-friendly bag, and we’re down to carry anything that’ll give us a little—albeit premature—taste of warm weather.  To get a head start on the next two seasons to come, we culled 17 basket bags of all silhouettes and prices for you to shop right this second.

1 of 17

Hat Attack Gypset Bag, $105; at Shopbop 

Photo: Hat Attack

Nunushka Sheila Belt Bag, $350.70; at Nanushka

 

Photo: Nanushka

Pari Desai Circular Market Tote, $190; at Pari Desai

Zara Embroidered Tote with Tab, $69.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara

Caterina Bertini Small Straw Bucket Bag; $78; at Bloomingdale’s

Photo: Caterina Bertini

Sam Edelman Straw Tote, $198; at Nordstrom 

Photo: Sam Edelman

Modern Weaving Infinity Handle Basket Tote, $625; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Modern Weaving

Khokho Thembi Drawstring-Top Basket Baf, $484; at Matches Fashion 

Photo: Khokho

Wilmington Florabella Tote, $121; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Rachel Comey All Wicker Baan in Honey-Melon, $472; at Need Supply

Cult Gaia Lilleth Bag, $218; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Kayu Jane Tote, $205; at Kayu

Photo: Kayu

Glamorous Envelope Cross Body Bag With Pom & Tassel Detail, $43; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Samuji Circle Straw Bag, $300; at Moda Operandi

Photo: Moda Operandi

J.Crew Dragon Diffusion Triple Jump Tote Bag, $280; at J.Crew

 

Photo: J.Crew

Mark Cross Manray Small Rattan & Leather Tote, $1.995; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Mark Cross

Bohemia Sienna Shopper Basket, $32.43; at Bohemia

Photo: Bohemia

