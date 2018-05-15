StyleCaster
Share

These Baseball-Inspired Looks Are a Total Fashion Home Run

What's hot
StyleCaster

These Baseball-Inspired Looks Are a Total Fashion Home Run

by
3 Shares
Woman in Varsity Jacket
26 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not super sport-savvy. To me, fashion week is equivalent to any play-off season, and the closest I get to following a sports league draft is the Bachelor and Bachelorette fantasy league. But I can get on board with sports-inspired fashion, from oversized sport tees and embellished varsity jackets to the perfect retro sneaker.

MORE: The Best Lightweight Knits to Stock up on This Spring

Whether you’re a sports fanatic, or aren’t likely to get much closer to a baseball game other than re-watching “The Sandlot,” we drafted (ha) 26 baseball-inspired outfits that’ll have you ready for brunch, date night, or a casual weekend hang. Ready to embrace your inner (stylish) athlete? Click through the winning looks, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Team Captain
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Varsity Jacket

Jacket, $350 at Opening Ceremony

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Stripes Please
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Retro Stripe High Tops

Sneakers, $90 at Converse

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Weekend Look
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Mesh Jersey

Fila jersey, $64 at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Primary Pair
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Retro Underwear Set

Sports bra, $24 at Jockey

Underwear, $11.50 at Jockey

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Sports Bra Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Flower Blossom Hat

Hat, $21.99 at MLB Shop

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
The MVP
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Logo Tee

Shirt, $44 at Wrangler

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Team Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
The Modern Baseball Pant

Joggers, $138 at Grey State

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Bold Sleeves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Classic Cortez Sneakers

Sneakers, $70 at Nike

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Athleisure
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Iconic Racer Jacket

Jacket, $75 (was $100) at Members Only

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Casual Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Oversized Tee

Tee, $44 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Varsity Leather
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Desert Sneakers

Sneakers, $65 at Reebok

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Denim Look
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Varisty Cardigan

P.A.R.O.S.H cardigan, $353 at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
The Varsity Tee

Shirt, $22 at Everlane

STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
The Track Jacket

Jacket, $215 at ei8ght dreams

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The One Oil That Completely Fixed My Acne

The One Oil That Completely Fixed My Acne
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
  • STYLECASTER | 26 Baseball Inspired Outfits
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share