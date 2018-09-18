StyleCaster
Literally Just 29 of the Prettiest Bar Carts We've Ever Seen

Literally Just 29 of the Prettiest Bar Carts We’ve Ever Seen

Lindsey Lanquist
by
29 Start slideshow
Photo: Honestly WTF.

When I moved to my second New York apartment, I was dating a college guy. I’d been pretty proud of my home decor skills, but I remember visiting his on-campus apartment and noticing the bar cart he’d placed in a corner. It was cute, sophisticated and interesting—and it made me a little jealous. How had I, a bona fide adult, neglected to fill my home with this obviously mature thing when my college-aged boyfriend hadn’t? This was a wrong that needed to be righted immediately.

I set to work to find and buy a bar cart for myself at once. But I quickly realized that was only half the battle—figuring out how to decorate it was a challenge unto itself.

MORE: How to Turn Your Garment Rack into Actual Home Decor

For starters, what do you put on it—liquor and wine? That’s an obvious place to begin, but I usually only have a few bottles at a time. The buy-drink-restock cycle doesn’t lend itself well to filling a shelf (or several).

OK, maybe glassware, then. But that raises the question of how to organize it. A circular bar cart fit into my space better than a rectangular one did, so I was denied to opportunity to arrange things in lines. Instead, I had to get creative—arcs, semicircles and clusters became key. But trust me when I say it takes a lot longer to put things in cute, appropriately sized clusters than it does to arrange them in straightforward lines.

Then, of course, there’s the question of color. All glass and a little liquor makes for a pretty dull corner—especially if your bar cart is made from metal, glass or some other neutral. I ended up adding candles, iridescent bar accessories and some colorful glasses in an attempt to make something interesting happen.

MORE: Ceramic Dinnerware That Looks Way More Expensive than It Is

To save you the heartache I didn’t save myself, I’ve perused Pinterest and pulled 29 of the most stunning bar carts I’ve ever seen. Consider browsing this list before buying a bar cart—it might lead you to preferences you didn’t know you had regarding things like shape, color and additional features.

And even if you’ve already committed to a cart, it doesn’t help to have a little decoration inspiration. (Been there, done that—let’s be real, still doing it.)

1 of 29
Who said greenery, books and candles had no place on bar carts?

Photo: Honestly WTF.
Wine glasses, Pellegrino, fruit-infused water—and more. Basically a party on wheels.

Photo: Ginger Snap Jordan.
Your favorite bouquet would look great next to your favorite liquor—don't ya think?

Photo: Charissa Fay/My Domaine.
All the more reason to stock up on cute glassware (and even cuter straws).

Photo: Pineapple and Prosecco.
In lieu of a cart, a portable bar tray will certainly get the job done.

Photo: The Everygirl.
Because filling up two whole shelves with alcohol can be tough. And sometimes it makes sense to sub in a record player, instead.

Photo: Chronicles of Frivolity.
Your favorite plants will match your lime garnishes perfectly.

Photo: Mobile Home Living.
Excellent for corners that feel a little bare, but don't offer much in the way of decor space.

Photo: The Every Girl.
Coordinate your bar cart with other home accessories, like the huge statement mirror in your living room.

Photo: Pinterest.
That pineapple canister you weren't sure what to do with will be the cherry (mm, pineapple?) on top of an already cute bar cart display.

Photo: The Every Girl.
Level up by placing your bar cart in front of a similarly themed painting.

Photo: Pinterest.
Not sure why you'd own a bust. But if you do, it'll take your bar cart from cute to memorably unique.

Photo: One Kings Lane.
Worried your favorite wine doesn't fit your carefully curated home palette? Use your bar cart as an opportunity to infuse your space with a pop (or a few pops) of new color.

Photo: Architectural Digest.
Pro tip: When it comes to woven bar carts and trays, the beachier you go, the better.

Photo: Arsenic Lace.
Hanging a cute teal towel off the side of your bar cart will make you look impressively prescient in the case of an inevitable spill.

Photo: Monica Wants It.
If your liquor comes in bottles of the same color, commit to an achromatic display and go all out.

Photo: Society Social.
A great place to store all that party decor you wanted to keep just in case.

Photo: The Fox and She.
Proof bar carts don't have to be meticulously organized to look great.

Photo: Blondie in the City.
Flowers, plants, fruits, straws, art—this display has it all.

Photo: Paper and Stitch.
If you own a letter board, now's the time to whip it out.

Photo: Little Big Bell.
Make your spread feel distinctly beachy with pineapples and pictures of paradise.

Photo: Gold Bar Carts.
Getting a tiered cart, like this one, will offer easy access to both shelves. Plus, you won't have to worry about making sure your decor looks vertically balanced.

Photo: Murphy's Law.
Neon signs: Always a plus.

Photo: @apartmento_203/Instagram.
In case you still weren't convinced books look great on (and behind) bar carts.

Photo: SF Girl.
Shorter glassware is the perfect thing to slide into uber-short shelves.

Photo: Domino.
When in doubt, add flowers.

Photo: SF Girl.
A pitcher you can mix cocktails in is a very nice touch.

Photo: The Glitter Guide.
Not super into the glitter sign, but the upside-down glasses are incredibly cool.

Photo: Ashley Nicole Interiors.
Figuring out how to organize disparate elements can be tough. The genius behind this bar cart completely nailed it.

Photo: Visions of Vogue.

