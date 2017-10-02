StyleCaster
Share

25 Simple Ways to Style a Bandana or Necktie

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Simple Ways to Style a Bandana or Necktie

Kristen Bousquet
by
Neck bandana
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Before it becomes full-on blanket scarf weather, bandanas and neckties are an ideal way to dip a toe in the scarf styling game. Aside from somewhat shielding your neck from cool fall breezes, these neck-cessories can add interest to an otherwise basic outfit.

MORE: 25 Fall Handbags That Are Under $100

Whether you’re looking to upgrade the basic blazer and skirt getup you normally wear to work or add some fun to the outfit you’re wearing on a night out, a simple little tie around the neck makes a surprisingly big statement.

MORE: 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend

For inspiration on exactly how to make the look work, click through the slideshow ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

The Fashion Cuisine

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Off White Swan

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Ohh Couture

Sophisticaition

Photo: bandana necktie trend: flowy blue dress paired with over the shoulder denim jacket and a vintage necktie
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Styll Love

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

My Blonde Gal

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Aesthetic Mind

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Kenzy Who

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Hey Silver Girl

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Styllove

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Miss Confidential

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Meagan's Moda

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Luxe and Linen

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

To Style With Love

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

It's Julien

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Stockholm Streetstyle

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Sincerely Jules

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Trendy Taste

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Little Black Boots

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Happily Grey

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

The Chriselle Factor

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

The Fashion Cuisine

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

The Little Magpie

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Six Feet in Heels

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties

Stella Wants to Die

Next slideshow starts in 10s

What All Six of Brangelina's Kids Look Like Now

What All Six of Brangelina's Kids Look Like Now
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
  • STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | How to Wear Bandanas and Neckties
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share