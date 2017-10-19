StyleCaster
Share

21 of the Best Backpacks to Buy Now, Because Every Woman Needs One

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 of the Best Backpacks to Buy Now, Because Every Woman Needs One

by
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion Ideas | Backpack Shopping Guide
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Backpacks have officially graduated from elementary school days to street style valedictorian. Earlier this month we raved about our current fanny packs fetish (don’t worry, we still love them), but we’ve also decided that backpacks are no longer a trend, but more of a staple, since they keep your hands free, your back straight, and your look on-point.

MORE: The 12 Winter Trends We’re Excited to Wear

In light of our fixation, we found 21 backpacks of all shapes, sizes, colors, and price points that’ll have you itching to swap out your cross-body or bucket bag (at least for awhile). These winners can fit everything you need for your busy day running around town, traveling, or just strutting your stuff down the street.

MORE: 20 Ankle Boots That Go with Every Fall Ensemble

Ahead, find our favorites—from chic minimalist vibes to furry bags with bug eyes (ha!) and statement embellishments. Click through to pick out your new street style BFF this season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
The Travel Backpack

West 57th Travel Backpack, $428; at Henri Bendel

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Smart Cookie

Customizable backpack, $68; at Bow & Drape

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Lock Me Up

Lock me bag, $3,400; at Louis Vuitton

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
The New Classic

Chanda bag, $145; at Matt & Nat

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Palm Party

Town bag, $59.99; at Herschel Supply Co.

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Floral Appliqué

Pandora bag, $90; at Urban Expressions

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Butterfly Beauty

Dafne Avatar bag, $498; at Furla

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Sweet Suede

Chloé backpack, $1,850; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Quilted Cutie

Quilted backpack, $1,890; at Gucci

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
The Mascot

Fenty bear backpack, $250; at Puma

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Olive You

Dome backpack, $49.95; at Gap

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Fancy Florals

Watson Lane Boho backpack, $228; at Kate Spade

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Bug Eyes

Bug backpack, $2,450; at Fendi

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Sporty Spice

Bold Age bag, $100; at Adidas

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
The Metal Patches

Patch bag, $98; at Guess

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Disney Dreamin'

Minnie Mouse backpack, $328; at Kate Spade

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
The Nylon Pod

Pod backpack, $188; at Dooney & Bourke

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Something Shearling

Kara backpack, $495; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Mini Patchwork

Patchwork bag, $44; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
The Laptop Bag

Grande Laptop bag, $98; at Vera Bradley

STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
Boho Bag

Billabong bag, $44.95; at Lulu's

Next slideshow starts in 10s

18 Adorable Photos of Celebrities Going Pumpkin Shopping

18 Adorable Photos of Celebrities Going Pumpkin Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Backpacks for fall

Promoted Stories

share