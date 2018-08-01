Just in: Your August 2018 Horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Plans might feel as if they’re in slow motion. But the stars align for an important new chapter to begin in August, Leo, so allow time to fully recalibrate.

It’s important to make room to focus on your personal perspective on the 6th, 9th and 11th — despite an ongoing matter at home looming large. A friend or important person could prove themselves helpful at this time, yet bring it back to you.

It’s a good time for developments around your domestic life, your sense of routine and self-care, and as the month unfolds you can feel increasingly purposeful and practical. The weekend of the 18th favors conversations and nesting, while the following weekend brings a serious agreement full circle.

A property, partnership or private matter can come to an interesting head; use diplomacy, patience and diligence when relating to those around you.