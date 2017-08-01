What the Zodiac Has In Store This Month: Your August 2017 Horoscope

The heat is ON in August. The sun and Mars are blazing through the lion’s constellation, with a super Solar Eclipse on the 21st (2:30 pm EST). This is a highly charged new moon and a powerful portal for change, so set your intentions and take action all month long.

The Lunar Eclipse on August 7th (at 2:11 pm EST) is highly social and action-packed; however, the run-up to this full moon feels tense, with the same issues rehashed on the 15th and 17th.

Mercury enters into a foggy connection with nebulous Neptune on the 9th and retrogrades through scrupulous Virgo on the 13th. Loosen the reigns; confusion is guaranteed during this hazy spell, so turn on your fog lights until early September!