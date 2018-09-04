The Sweatproof Beauty Products Athletes Swear By When Competing

For powerhouse athletes such as Serena Williams, Aly Raisman and Chloe Kim, beauty is the last thing on their minds. When you’re smashing your opponent on the tennis court or nailing a move on the balance beam, there’s no time to worry about whether your eyeliner is smudge-free, which is why many athletes keep their look minimal, with little to no makeup.

But minimal makeup doesn’t mean makeup-free. Many athletes still wear their staple products, such as eyeliner and mascara, to give them a confidence boost when competing. And you bet these products are sweatproof. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the sweatproof beauty products female athletes swear by on the field, from the eye makeup that won’t bleed no matter how hot the sun is to the skin-care products that clean out even the thickest layer of sweat. Summer might be ending, but these products are year-round.