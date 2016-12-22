Merry Christmas, World: Here’s the Weirdest Garment of 2016

Congratulations, ASOS: you barely eked in there, but you’ve officially earned the award for the most WTF garment of 2016 (a year of many, many WTFs). The bizarre contraption below is the Bluebella ‘Unwrap Me’ Body Bow, which writer Hayley Campbell unearthed today from the depths of the retailer’s lingerie section, much to the delight of Twitter. Is it a bodysuit? Fetishwear for Santa enthusiasts? A preview of Trump’s White House holiday decorations?

what in the living fuck is this, asos pic.twitter.com/xQuTeVkGJM — Hayley Campbell (@hayleycampbell) December 22, 2016

Whatever it is, ASOS considers it an “oversized design”—um, compared to a regular ribbon, I guess?—and suggests that it “can be tied in a number of ways.” So versatile! So festive! So … similar to a plain old strip of shiny fabric!

In a tragic twist, it’s too late to order in time for Christmas morning, but bargain hunters, rejoice: I’m fairly certain this thing is going to see some major markdowns on Boxing Day.

(h/t also to Racked‘s Elana Fishman for her delightful poem.)