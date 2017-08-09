Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens Just Got Twinning Haircuts and Colors

Get you someone who looks at you the way Ashley Tisdale looks at Vanessa Hudgens. No, seriously. Since breaking onto the Disney scene together in 2006 in a little-known movie called High School Musical, Tisdale and Hudgens have been serious #BFFgoals. They’ve recorded duets, gone to pilates together, supported each other’s flops, and even walked each other down the aisle. Now the friends are taking their 10-year friendship to the next level—by getting matching haircuts and colors.

While Hudgens and Tisdale have both been a part of the bob game for a while, the two have been sporting completely different looks. Tisdale’s shoulder-length cut was auburn, while Hudgens’s bob was closer to her natural jet-black hair color. And though they seemed to share everything else in their lives, their hairstyles were clearly something they kept separate. (Also evidenced by the faux bangs Hudgens got a couple weeks ago.)

Well, separate until now, of course. The pair recently completed their transition into full-on twins when Tisdale said “F it” to her light-brown hair and straight-up dyed it black. The actress showed off her new look yesterday on Instagram, where she credited celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko (the genius also behind the heads of celebs like Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen) for the transformation.

@ashleytisdale bang bang // @danigerous // @laurapolko // @patrickta A post shared by Laura Polko (@laurapolko) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

While Tisdale kept her hair in a tight bun and we didn’t get to see her jet-black bob in its full glory, we hope the duo shows us a side-by-side twinning selfie ASAP. As for our BFFs out there, stop playing and get on Ashley and Vanessa’s level.