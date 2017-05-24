Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel Reunite for Duet

You asked for him! New Music Session with @mrgrabeel!! This one is so special to me and we did it just for you guys. Link in bio to find out what song we did..... you don't want to miss this! A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 23, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

With the persistent urging of fans, Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel joined forces yesterday to make a YouTube video. In it, they perform one of the songs their best known for: “What I’ve Been Looking For.”

“You asked for him! New Music Session with @mrgrabeel!! This one is so special to me and we did it just for you guys,” Ashley teased the video on Instagram. Link in bio to find out what song we did. . . . you don’t want to miss this!”

In the video, the two frenemies turned friends reminisce for a few minutes. “We were not close. We were not big friends. We hated each other,”Ashley said. “After we wrapped, I always had a love for you.”

Watch the whole performance below.