Pics: Ashley Graham Tripped on the Red Carpet Last Night

Red carpets are dangerous places. They’re a hotbed of possible failures—wardrobe malfunctions, bad angles, and unflattering poses all lurk as potential hazards. For Ashley Graham last night, the issue was a pair of sky-high stilettos, an ankle that gave out on her, and possibly an errant bit of a black silk duster jacket. That’s right: Graham almost took a tumble on the red carpet at the 12th annual Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in NYC.

But—because she’s Ashley Graham—she recovered like a champ. It looks as though the perfect storm happened for Graham last night, and she managed to trip on her duster jacket while her left ankle completely buckled beneath her. (Ouch!) But in the next frame, she’s back on her feet and smiling for the camera. A true pro.

Whatever. Graham didn’t seem particularly phased by the whole thing. Later in the night, she posed with Demi Lovato at the gala and posted a pic to Instagram, with both women smirk-smiling happily. And the day before, Graham posted quite a few videos and pics of herself twerking her way through a photo shoot for her 15th lingerie collection for Addition Elle, wishing everyone a “Happy International Lingerie Day.”

Happy International Lingerie Day, indeed. And next time you trip walking down the street, just brush yourself off, think of Graham, and slap a smile on your face. It happens to the best of us.

..and the party don't stop! --> swipe! Celebrating my 15th collection with @AdditionElle on International Lingerie Day🎉👙💕💃🏻 #ashleygrahamlingerie #beautybeyondsize A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT