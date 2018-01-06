30 Times Ashley Graham Made Us Drool with Her Killer Fashion Sense

It’s proven that Ashley Graham is a force in the fashion industry. She’s a bonafide supermodel, with dozens of runway shows and magazine covers under her belt, and she’s a major player in the business’s well-overdue shift toward size and body diversity. Given her integral role in fashion’s future, it makes sense that the 30-year-old is lauded as a style icon-in-the-making. (And she’s got the looks to prove it, too.)
Whether she’s exiting a fashion show in a drool-worthy bodycon dress or hailing a cab in a lush faux-fur shawl, Graham never disappoints in the style department. The woman knows how to dress and her looks (from her casual airport get-ups to her red carpet ensembles) are always on-point. To prove our case, we rounded up 30 of Graham’s most head-turning style moments. Check them out, ahead.
Attending the Variety Power Women Lucheon on April 21, 2017 in New York City.
Leaving a taping of "The View"on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
Walking in SoHo on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
Walking in Midtown on May 10, 2017 in New York City.
Walking in Soho on November 14, 2017 in New York City.
Seen on July 26, 2017 in New York City.
Seen at the New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2016 in New York City.
Seen on the streets of Manhattan on September 11, 2016 in New York City.
Seen in SoHo on September 9, 2017 in New York City.
Seen on September 11, 2017 in New York City.
Attending The Fashion Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England.
Arriving at the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration on February 10, 2015 in New York City.
Attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards on September 6, 2016 in London, England.
Attending the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 6, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Arriving at the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 Collection on September 10, 2017 in New York City.
Seen at Los Angeles International Airport on November 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Attending the Milly By Michelle Smith Fashion Show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week on September 15, 2015 in New York City
Attending The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski on December 4, 2017 in London, England.
Attending IMG Models Celebrates The Sports Illustrated, Swimsuit issue on February 15, 2016 in New York City.
Arriving at the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 runway show on February 15, 2017 in New York City.
Seen walking in Soho on February 16, 2016 in New York City.
Leaving a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 VIP press event on February 16, 2016 in New York City.
Leaving a "Good Morning America" taping at the ABC Times Square Studios on May 23, 2017 in New York City.
Attendings the Christian Siriano Fashion show during new York Fashion Week September 2016 in New York City on September 10, 2016 .
Leaving Indochine with Rita Ora on July 22, 2016 in New York City.
Arriving at Chelsea Piers for "America's Next Top Model" on August 25, 2016 in New York City.
Seen outside the "America's Next Top Model" after party on December 8, 2016 in New York City.
Seen on May 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Attending the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on September 8, 2017 in New York City.
Seen on September 8, 2017 in New York City.
