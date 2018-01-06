30 Times Ashley Graham Made Us Drool with Her Killer Fashion Sense

It’s proven that Ashley Graham is a force in the fashion industry. She’s a bonafide supermodel, with dozens of runway shows and magazine covers under her belt, and she’s a major player in the business’s well-overdue shift toward size and body diversity. Given her integral role in fashion’s future, it makes sense that the 30-year-old is lauded as a style icon-in-the-making. (And she’s got the looks to prove it, too.)

Whether she’s exiting a fashion show in a drool-worthy bodycon dress or hailing a cab in a lush faux-fur shawl, Graham never disappoints in the style department. The woman knows how to dress and her looks (from her casual airport get-ups to her red carpet ensembles) are always on-point. To prove our case, we rounded up 30 of Graham’s most head-turning style moments. Check them out, ahead.