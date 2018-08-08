Ashley Graham Couldn’t Find a Restroom in Iceland, So She Peed on a Glacier

Ashley Graham is living her best life with her husband, Justin Ervin, in Iceland. The 30-year-old model is currently on vacation in the Scandinavian country where she instagrammed them driving around on snowmobiles and playing in the snow in the dead of summer. However, the vacation wasn’t all fun and games. After spending a day out in the middle of nowhere, Graham realized she had to pee, with no restrooms in sight. So what did she do? She urinated on a glacier.

In a video on her Instagram story, which was recorded by The Blast, Graham tells her fans about her ice-cold pee excursion, which began when she had to pee after falling between two icebergs. “We’re on a glacier,” Graham says. “The second largest in Europe,” Ervin responds. “And I peed on a glacier,” Graham says. “After falling in crevice,” Ervin adds.

Though Graham doesn’t show her gold ice (because there’s a line, people!), we, as people who have also had to pee in the most precarious situations, relate. A girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do! Graham and Ervin are clearly not letting a lack of restrooms ruin their vacation in Iceland.