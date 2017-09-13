Ashley Graham Calls Out Rihanna for Not Including ‘Curvy’ Models in Her Runway Show

Despite widespread acclaim for her racially diverse Fenty x Puma runway show at New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Rihanna found a critic in Ashley Graham, who saw a huge issue with the collection’s lack of curvier models.

In an interview with Yahoo Style, the 29-year-old model, who prefers the term “curvy” over “plus-size,” opened up about her disappointment in seeing a dearth of diverse bodies walking the runway at New York Fashion Week. Though she only mentioned a few designers by name, Graham criticized the event as a whole for not making larger strides toward body diversity.

“It’s sad,” she said. “It’s funny to me, because I’ll look at runways and think, ‘I’d look so great in those clothes’ or ‘I know curvy women who would look so great in those clothes.’”

#FENTYxPUMA SS18 shout out to all my beautiful and talented models who absolutely murdered this show last night ... go to @WWD to see the full collection. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Along with Fenty, Graham also expressed her disappointment in seeing no curvy models walk the runway at shows for Philipp Plein and Baja East.

“I was at Fenty last night, and that was an amazing show,” Graham said. “But how dope would it have been to see some curves on the runway? I think Baja East would be really cool to have curves on the runway. Philipp Plein would be really cool.”

But despite her words of wisdom for Rihanna and her activewear line, Graham acknowledged the singer’s effort to promote racial diversity. “It was a very diverse group of women, which was really nice,” Graham said.

Though Rihanna is undoubtedly making huge strides to diversify the fashion world and beauty industry—with her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which includes 40 foundation shades—Graham’s words show that there is still a lot of progress to be made.