The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: White-Hot Ashley Graham

The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: White-Hot Ashley Graham

The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: White-Hot Ashley Graham
We can count on a few things at this point: The sun rising from the east, the earth revolving around the sun, and celebrities taking it all off on Instagram. That’s just how they roll. You can’t fault them for it—it’s practically a job description for some. For others, it might be described as a job hazard. But no matter—stars like to strip down on social media, and we just have to accept that.

And, if you’re so inclined, scroll through IG and find the best shots. We’ve done you one better, though: We’ve compiled the week’s most naked pics into one place, and you can just click through to discover them all here. Whether it’s Ashley Graham in a white two-piece, Kylie Jenner in a white one-piece, Ariel Winter celebrating Valentine’s Day in a very special way, or Bella Thorne getting rowdy on the beach, no one is safe from the siren song of Instagram, which apparently goes, “Take it all off.” Ahead, find the most scantily-clad (or, in some cases, straight-up naked) shots of the week on IG.

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

Ah, the white bikini look.

Photo: instagram / @theashleygraham
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Posing for Violet Grey. 

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter

How to celebrate Valentine's Day, according to Winter.

Photo: instagram / @arielwinter
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum

The ever-popular beach shot.

Photo: instagram / @jennaldewan
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

"Tryin to kick my leg up but got caught in this awk pose instead," she wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

Why post one bikini shot when you can post two?

Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell

As per usual.

Photo: instagram / @stellamaxwell
Barbara Fialho
Barbara Fialho

Naked with a guitar: One we haven't seen in a while.

Photo: instagram / @barbarafialho1
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

"❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. Apt.

Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Can't forget this gem.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen
Georgia Fowler
Georgia Fowler

Caption: "🇬🇧 ."

Photo: instagram / @georgiafowler
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Caption: "👅 ."

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

A sneak peek of some Victoria's Secret modeling.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

The internet exploded when Lovato posted this sheer catsuit.

Photo: instagram / @ddlovato
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

Because one white swimsuit pic is never enough.

Photo: instagram / @theashleygraham

