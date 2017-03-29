StyleCaster
Every Time Ashley Graham Has Ditched the Glam and Gone Makeup-Free

by
Photo: Getty

Ashley Graham can certainly go HAM on the glamour—she’s a major model, after all. But Graham also likes to skip the makeup altogether, and often posts pics of herself without a stitch of makeup. She also travels with a fresh face, as she proved today when she touched down at LAX after a trip to Fiji to shoot for Sports Illustrated. Clad in a sleek tan sweatsuit, a black bomber jacket, and black slip-on flats, she took a hard pass on any thick makeup and instead let her inner beauty shine through.

But today certainly wasn’t the only time Graham has gone out and about without taking the time to sit down and apply makeup. Graham knows that as long as your skin is on point, you can do whatever you want. “If your skin is looking good, you’re looking good,” she told Vogue. “I’ve actually been using eye cream since I was 15 years old.” Well, then. Ahead, peep all the times our girl has shown off her glowing skin without any makeup whatsoever, including more pics from her LAX excursion today.

Today at LAX.

Today at LAX.

“WEEKEND VIBES,” she wrote. “No💄Required.”

@enellsportsbras #notanad #curvyfit #enell

@enellsportsbras #notanad #curvyfit #enell

Sup.

Thank you @DrLancerrx ⚗️

Thank you @DrLancerrx ⚗️

Getting a facial—and posting about it on Insta. 

Working out at Dogpound with her mom! 

Confessions with @Tiny_dp ...

Confessions with @Tiny_dp ...

And with her trainer at Dogpound. 

"All 😄s celebrating day one of 2017 at @fsseychelles," she said. 

💎Oxygen facials by @mziashiman will leave you feeling and looking like a million bucks!💎

💎Oxygen facials by @mziashiman will leave you feeling and looking like a million bucks!💎

Another facial! 

