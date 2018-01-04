Ashley Graham Gave Her Love Handles This Nickname to Help Her to Embrace Them

Ashley Graham‘s Instagram is a wealth of body positivity, and her latest post is no exception. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old model posted a Boomerang of her working out with a few friends at The Dogpound, her gym in New York City.

The Boomerang showed Graham and about a dozen women from Community of Unity flexing their leg muscles in some intense squats. “Squattin’ it out with the @communityofunity ladies! #strongertogether,” Graham captioned the post.

Along with inspiring us to hit the gym, Graham also imparted some body-positive wisdom. After posting her Instagram, Graham was asked by a fan in the comments about her tips to shedding her love handles. “What’s the best way to shift your love handles? Love what you do and what you stand for,” the fan commented.

Instead of giving the commenter fitness advice, Graham shared an important lesson on embracing your body. She revealed that she has “no idea” on how to get rid of love handles. She also suggested that she renamed her love handles “side butt” to encourage her to embrace them.

“I have no idea! I have embraced my side butt,” Graham replied, according to Revelist.

Props to Graham for reminding us that working out is for our health, first and foremost, Any physical changes are extra. Need a body-positive pick-me-up? Graham’s Instagram comments are full of them.