50 Times Ashley Graham Slayed in Lingerie

No doubt Ashley Graham can rock anything she wears, but, you gota admit, the girl looks especially good in a simple pair of bra and panties. Since shaking up the fashion industry’s perception of what’s considered “beautiful,” the 29-year-old model has been just as busy off-the-catwalk as she has been on. Along with her new line of body-inclusive swimsuits released recently with body-positive swimwear retailer, Swimsuits For All, Graham has also been active designing lingerie for all shapes and sizes, with her second lingerie line with Addition Elle coming out later this month.

There’s no question the body activist is a force to be reckoned with—whether it’s on the runway or in the design room. In honor of Graham’s massive success, especially when it comes to designing cute and flattering lingerie pieces no matter one’s size, we’ve rounded up 50 times the model herself slayed in lingerie, whether it’s her own line or the pieces of an A-list designer. (Because, at this point, everyone wants Graham in their clothes.) Look back at all the times Ashley Graham sizzled in lingerie, ahead.